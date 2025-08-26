SolMining Launches SOL Contract, Allowing SOL Holders to Mine Upto 50 SOL Per Day

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:27
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Solana continues to challenge Ethereum’s dominance in defi, surpassing Ethereum in DEX trading volume for the tenth consecutive month. In July, DEX trading volume on the Solana blockchain reached $124 billion.

Traditionally, assets like Bitcoin or Dogecoin can be mined directly using hardware. However, Solana has never participated in this mining economy. This is beginning to change.

SolMining, registered in the UK, has launched a new service that allows users to activate cloud mining contracts using SOL. Users don’t need to purchase expensive machines or pay high electricity bills. Instead, they simply use their SOL tokens to purchase computing power contracts. Daily returns are calculated in real time, allowing you to earn passive income from your idle SOL.

1. Visit SolMining.com and create your account – get $15 free to start mining and earn $0.50 per day.

2. Select the most profitable contract, purchase it, and earn passive income.

3. Withdraw your mining profits from your account balance at any time.

  • Beginner Miner: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily Return: $3.50 | Return at Maturity: $100 + $7
  • Entry-Level Miner: $500 | Period: 6 days | Daily Return: $6.25 | Return at Maturity: $500 + $37.5
  • Basic Miner: $3,000 | Period: 20 days | Daily Return: $43.50 | Return at Maturity: $3,000 + $870
  • Advanced Miner: $5,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $77.5 | Return at Maturity: $5,000 + $2,325
  • Top Miner: $16,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $275.2 | Return at Maturity: $16,000 + $9,632
  • Top Miner: $55,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily Return: $1028.5 Maturity Payout: $55,000 + $41,140
  • Quantum Miner: $150,000 | Lifetime: 47 days | Daily Payout: $2,850 Maturity Payout: $150,000 + $133,950

Profits are automatically settled daily, and the principal will be returned after the contract expires. Click here to learn more about the contract.

  • Multi-currency Compatibility: Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, and SOL.
  • Zero Entry: New users receive a $15 mining bonus upon registration, which can be used to experience futures trading.
  • Automatic Daily Income: Daily automatic income settlement, with transparent details that users can view at any time in the backend.
  • Flexible Contract Options: Offers a variety of contracts to meet different budgets and income requirements, with principal returned upon contract expiration.
  • Complete Security: Built-in wallet isolation, multiple encryption methods, transparent settlement,

SolMining combines security and sustainability: it ensures fund security through hot and cold wallet separation, daily automatic settlement, and transparent compliance, while achieving carbon neutrality through the use of green energy such as solar and hydropower, allowing users to pursue stable returns while also contributing to environmental protection.

As Solana continues to outperform Ethereum in the DeFi space, SolMining offers a way to convert this momentum into daily passive income.

Official website: https://solmining.com/

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/solmining-launches-sol-contract-allowing-sol-holders-to-mine-upto-50-sol-per-day/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
