SolMining: Scam or Legit? An 8-Month Real Mining Experience Review

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 16:53
About eight months ago, I started SolMining. It’s a long-term project exploring the possibilities of digital mining Bitcoin and Dogecoin, and now it’s time to share my experience. To be clear, I had experience with cryptocurrencies before this, but had never held or mined Bitcoin, and it worked.

What is SolMining?

Simply put, SolMining is remote crypto mining. Unlike some platforms, SolMining doesn’t require purchasing mining machines or complex equipment rentals. Instead, you simply select a contract, instantly gain access to computing power, and receive daily settlements based on agreed-upon periods. All processes are transparently logged on the platform’s backend.

SolMining operates its own green energy data center, utilizing solar, hydropower, and wind power to power a large fleet of mining machines. As a contract holder, you share this computing power, and the system allocates profits based on the contract size and period. The larger the contract, the greater the settlement profit. The main point of SolMining’s promotional material is that the entire process is virtually hands-off and requires no significant upfront investment. This was what attracted me the most.

What really convinced me to try it was the availability of short-term, small contracts. This allowed me to experiment with a small amount of capital. If I wasn’t satisfied, I wouldn’t lose too much. If I did, I could always opt for a larger contract to continue mining.

I actually tried it and observed it for several months, and the results didn’t disappoint. Daily settlements were stable, and withdrawals were smooth, with no delays or delays. The overall experience makes me feel that this is a platform worth using in the long term.

Platform Background and Legality

SolMining was established in 2017 and is registered and operated in the UK by SOL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. UK registration information can be found at Companies House, providing a primary layer of assurance for the platform’s legality.

My Thoughts After Eight Months

I believe eight months is a good timeframe to determine whether to continue mining in this manner. Frankly, SolMining is a great platform for those who are serious about mining.

Over the past eight months, I’ve been using SolMining consistently, starting with small contracts and gradually increasing my investment. The overall experience has been quite stable:

  • The platform settles profits on time daily.
  • Backend records are clear and transparent, with no delays or omissions.
  • Withdrawals are simple and typically take just a few minutes, with no instances of transactions getting stuck or declined.
  • Upon contract expiration, principal is returned as agreed, verifying the security of funds.
  • Customer service responded promptly to my inquiries.

The entire process made me feel like this is a legitimate, compliant, and trustworthy platform. While yields are affected by market conditions and contract periods, my overall experience proves SolMining is not a scam, but rather a transparent and sustainable mining service.

Conclusion

After eight months of experience, I believe SolMining is a legitimate, transparent, and relatively safe platform, not a scam. It’s suitable for those seeking diversified investments and long-term, stable returns.

Of course, as with all investments, there are risks. The best approach is to start small, gradually increase your investment, and then invest larger amounts once you’re satisfied with the experience.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/solmining-scam-or-legit-an-8-month-real-mining-experience-review/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
