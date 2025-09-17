Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

PANews reported on September 17th that Sonic Labs announced an investment in FinChain, an institutional-grade RWA service provider, to accelerate its strategic goal of becoming the future financial settlement layer. Through this partnership, Sonic will support RWA issuance, institutional-grade settlement channels, and compatibility with DeFi, further expanding the market application of on-chain physical assets (RWA).
It was reported last month that FinChain, a subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, was officially launched and achieved millions of dollars in financing .
