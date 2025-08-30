Sources: Musk's lawyer will serve as chairman of a $200 million Dogecoin financial company

By: PANews
2025/08/30 08:06
PANews reported on August 30th that Elon Musk's personal attorney, Alex Shapiro, has been listed as chairman of the Dogecoin Digital Asset Pool (DAT), citing anonymous sources. The source stated that investors are receiving pitches from a company called Dogecoin Pool (DAT) that will invest in the token. The company plans to raise at least $200 million. Details regarding the structure and launch timing of the public investment vehicle have not yet been released.

Sources revealed that House of Doge, Dogecoin's official corporate entity, has approved the fund, becoming the "official" investment vehicle for Dogecoin—a practice the fund has also employed with other cryptocurrency foundations to enhance their projects' legitimacy. Launched by the Dogecoin Foundation in early 2025, the Miami-based House of Doge is responsible for developing and promoting the popular memecoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
