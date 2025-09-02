South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/02 01:26
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57+0.19%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001714-3.59%
Farcana
FAR$0.000286+1.41%

Lee Eok-won, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) chief nominee, has not been confirmed, but he already has the cryptocurrency industry in the country worried. 

As far as Lee is concerned, cryptocurrencies are too volatile and lack intrinsic value, even though they continue to attract the country’s youth. The growing movement has the nominee worried they they don’t know what they are getting into.

FSC nominee is skeptical of crypto

Lee’s official statement regarding virtual assets has concerned many in the industry, as they worry it means the government’s current position on crypto having no intrinsic value will persist, leading to continued regulatory policies.

Continued regulatory action does not encourage innovation, and some are concerned that this will affect Korea’s standing globally.

“They have different characteristics from traditional financial products such as deposits and securities in that they have no intrinsic value,” Lee stated in a written response to the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee regarding virtual assets.

“Since virtual assets are subject to high price volatility, it is difficult to view them as fulfilling the essential functions of currency, such as storing value and serving as a means of exchange,” he added, effectively upholding the government’s current position on virtual assets.

Further into his statements, he also made it clear he has taken a somewhat negative stance on specific policies related to virtual assets. For example, he highlighted concerns regarding virtual asset investment in pension and retirement accounts.

Regarding the approval of a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), he said, “I understand that there are various expectations and concerns about the impact of introducing a Bitcoin spot ETF,” and “We will comprehensively consider global regulatory trends to establish the method of introduction, schedule, etc., and discuss it with the National Assembly.”

As for stablecoin regulation, he promised to create opportunities for innovation, but he would also provide sufficient supplementary measures.

Response to Lee’s critical position

Lee’s opinion is being criticized in the virtual asset industry as being overly cautious and behind the global trend.

His statement on virtual assets having no intrinsic value specifically has ruffled many feathers and has been evaluated as inappropriate now that the world has woken up to the use cases of virtual assets.

Local reports quoted an unspecified blockchain technology company official: “The argument that there’s no intrinsic value is inappropriate at a time when large U.S. and global corporations are using virtual assets as strategic reserves.”

He added, “Virtual assets like Bitcoin possess digital utility, such as security and transferability, built on blockchain networks.”

The official also strongly criticized Lee’s position that “Bitcoin has no intrinsic value even if it reaches 1 billion won,” asking, “Who will take responsibility for the opportunity costs of domestic investors and the industrial ecosystem that is flowing out of the country?”

It has become apparent to industry leaders in the country that they need to become aggressive in steering regulation, as is the case in America.

“If we view virtual assets as a type of stock, the calculation leads to the conclusion that they have no intrinsic value. We must discard this prejudice and begin fostering the industry with a new perspective,” another official said.

Some have even argued that a separate organization for virtual assets needs to be established, citing how the Financial Services Commission, with its responsibility for virtual asset policy, has been overly focused on regulation rather than fostering innovation within the industry.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
XRP
XRP$2.7579-1.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01199-4.84%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 17:00
Share
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745-0.26%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05999-25.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:56
Share
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

The cryptocurrency industry may be one growth cycle away from full mainstream adoption. Industry insiders said crypto adoption could surpass 5 billion users in the next decade. A Crypto.com research report estimated 659 million cryptocurrency holders at the end of 2025. The figure shows strong growth from earlier years and highlights the rising role of […] The post Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users appeared first on CoinChapter.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017324-7.73%
MAY
MAY$0.04294-3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test