The post South Park Skewers Prediction Markets in Latest Episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The animated series South Park already kicked off its 27th season by ripping into cryptocurrencies and politics, and its most recent episode set its sights on prediction market apps.  In its episode titled Conflict of Interest, which aired on Wednesday, the characters in South Park’s elementary school engaged in a debate over the merits of prediction markets and the role US regulators had in overseeing them. Among the bets they made on a Kalshi- or Polymarket-type app included guessing school lunches, the outcome of conflicts between Israel and Palestine and whether a fictional baby was a boy or a girl. The show also poked fun at the individuals in charge of prediction markets and US regulators, including the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC), claiming they were “highly professional strategic advisers,” while portraying a character resembling Donald Trump Jr., who joined Polymarket’s advisory board in August and was named as a strategic adviser at Kalshi in January. Fictional Kalshi bet featured on the latest episode of South Park. Source: Comedy Central South Park has regularly incorporated cryptocurrency and blockchain themes into its satire. Past episodes have featured US President Donald Trump’s connections to crypto, labeled Bitcoin (BTC) a “fly-by-night Ponzi scheme,” and and made fun of people investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Related: South Park destroys Matt Damon’s Crypto.com ad in season premiere The show’s 27th season launched after its owner, Paramount Global, reached a $16 million settlement with Trump over allegations of deceptive editing in an interview. The show consistently mocks the US president. Federal scrutiny of prediction markets seems to be waning in the US Kalshi had been engaged in a legal battle with the CFTC after the US regulator ordered the company to stop offering political event contracts in 2023. A lower… The post South Park Skewers Prediction Markets in Latest Episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The animated series South Park already kicked off its 27th season by ripping into cryptocurrencies and politics, and its most recent episode set its sights on prediction market apps.  In its episode titled Conflict of Interest, which aired on Wednesday, the characters in South Park’s elementary school engaged in a debate over the merits of prediction markets and the role US regulators had in overseeing them. Among the bets they made on a Kalshi- or Polymarket-type app included guessing school lunches, the outcome of conflicts between Israel and Palestine and whether a fictional baby was a boy or a girl. The show also poked fun at the individuals in charge of prediction markets and US regulators, including the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC), claiming they were “highly professional strategic advisers,” while portraying a character resembling Donald Trump Jr., who joined Polymarket’s advisory board in August and was named as a strategic adviser at Kalshi in January. Fictional Kalshi bet featured on the latest episode of South Park. Source: Comedy Central South Park has regularly incorporated cryptocurrency and blockchain themes into its satire. Past episodes have featured US President Donald Trump’s connections to crypto, labeled Bitcoin (BTC) a “fly-by-night Ponzi scheme,” and and made fun of people investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Related: South Park destroys Matt Damon’s Crypto.com ad in season premiere The show’s 27th season launched after its owner, Paramount Global, reached a $16 million settlement with Trump over allegations of deceptive editing in an interview. The show consistently mocks the US president. Federal scrutiny of prediction markets seems to be waning in the US Kalshi had been engaged in a legal battle with the CFTC after the US regulator ordered the company to stop offering political event contracts in 2023. A lower…

South Park Skewers Prediction Markets in Latest Episode

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:36
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015495-2.65%
RWAX
APP$0.00209-6.19%
Babylon
BABY$0.05039+2.04%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009247+1.54%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.534+1.00%

The animated series South Park already kicked off its 27th season by ripping into cryptocurrencies and politics, and its most recent episode set its sights on prediction market apps. 

In its episode titled Conflict of Interest, which aired on Wednesday, the characters in South Park’s elementary school engaged in a debate over the merits of prediction markets and the role US regulators had in overseeing them.

Among the bets they made on a Kalshi- or Polymarket-type app included guessing school lunches, the outcome of conflicts between Israel and Palestine and whether a fictional baby was a boy or a girl.

The show also poked fun at the individuals in charge of prediction markets and US regulators, including the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC), claiming they were “highly professional strategic advisers,” while portraying a character resembling Donald Trump Jr., who joined Polymarket’s advisory board in August and was named as a strategic adviser at Kalshi in January.

Fictional Kalshi bet featured on the latest episode of South Park. Source: Comedy Central

South Park has regularly incorporated cryptocurrency and blockchain themes into its satire. Past episodes have featured US President Donald Trump’s connections to crypto, labeled Bitcoin (BTC) a “fly-by-night Ponzi scheme,” and and made fun of people investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Related: South Park destroys Matt Damon’s Crypto.com ad in season premiere

The show’s 27th season launched after its owner, Paramount Global, reached a $16 million settlement with Trump over allegations of deceptive editing in an interview. The show consistently mocks the US president.

Federal scrutiny of prediction markets seems to be waning in the US

Kalshi had been engaged in a legal battle with the CFTC after the US regulator ordered the company to stop offering political event contracts in 2023. A lower court ruled in favor of Kalshi, prompting a CFTC appeal, which the regulator moved to drop in May while under acting Chair Caroline Pham.

Polymarket has similarly fared well with the CFTC under Pham. On Sept. 3, the financial regulator issued a no-action letter for two Polymarket entities, allowing the company to offer event contracts without reporting the data required under US regulations, without the threat of enforcement.

Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan said at the time that the CFTC’s action had given Polymarket “the green light to go live in the USA.”

Magazine: How do the world’s major religions view Bitcoin and cryptocurrency?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/south-park-prediction-markets-episode?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:12
Share
Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines […] The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00509-9.10%
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:03
Share
UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology. According to a press release on…
Union
U$0.010274-11.36%
Sidekick
K$0.1232-0.40%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01683+7.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/26 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

CME Unleashing XRP Options After $16B Futures Rally Signals Strong Institutional Demand

Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams