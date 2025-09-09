SpaceX Strengthens 5G Push with $17B Spectrum Purchase Deal

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 12:12
TLDRs;

  • SpaceX to acquire $17B in spectrum from EchoStar, expanding Starlink’s 5G and direct-to-cell network.
  • Deal includes $2B in debt interest payments, giving EchoStar much-needed liquidity amid $26B debt burden.
  • Boost Mobile subscribers to gain access to Starlink’s direct-to-cell service, enhancing coverage and connectivity options.
  • SpaceX’s spectrum ownership signals major telecom shift, impacting rivals like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

SpaceX is stepping up its expansion into the wireless space with a landmark agreement to purchase wireless spectrum licenses from U.S. satellite operator EchoStar.

The deal, valued at approximately $17 billion, combines both cash and stock payments, while also requiring SpaceX to shoulder roughly $2 billion in interest payments on EchoStar’s debt through 2027.

This purchase marks one of the boldest moves yet by SpaceX to secure its own frequencies for Starlink’s direct-to-cell and 5G services, reducing reliance on leased spectrum from existing carriers.

Boost Mobile gains Starlink access

As part of the arrangement, EchoStar’s Boost Mobile subscribers will be able to tap into Starlink’s direct-to-cell service.

This partnership not only broadens Boost Mobile’s service options but also accelerates SpaceX’s strategy to bring seamless cellular connectivity to underserved regions worldwide.

Since 2020, SpaceX has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites, including nearly 600 designed specifically for direct-to-cell connections. The newly acquired spectrum provides a foundation for enhanced integration between satellite networks and terrestrial 5G coverage.

Financial pressure drives EchoStar sale

EchoStar’s decision to sell reflects both regulatory and financial pressures. The company has faced scrutiny from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over underutilization of its spectrum and slow deployment of 5G services.

At the same time, EchoStar has been carrying a debt burden exceeding $26 billion, forcing it to rapidly liquidate valuable assets. In just four months, EchoStar sold $40 billion worth of spectrum licenses, including $23 billion to AT&T earlier this year.

The SpaceX transaction provided immediate market relief, with EchoStar’s stock surging 20% after the announcement as investors welcomed the influx of liquidity.

Competitive shift in telecom landscape

Industry observers note that the deal will reshape the balance of power in the wireless sector. Unlike traditional carriers that rely on shared agreements, SpaceX is now gaining exclusive control of spectrum critical for satellite-to-cell communications.

By moving from leasing to owning, SpaceX eliminates dependence on carriers such as T-Mobile, while also ensuring long-term cost savings and technological independence. This shift rattled investor confidence in traditional telecom players, with stocks of T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon dipping 3-5% following the news.

The spectrum licenses in question, particularly the AWS-4 and H-block bands, are seen as essential for building next-generation Starlink satellites with advanced direct-to-cell performance capabilities. Analysts believe this could allow SpaceX to compete directly with terrestrial wireless carriers, bringing both opportunity and disruption to the global telecom market.

Looking ahead

While EchoStar will continue operating its TV, video streaming, internet, and Boost Mobile services after the sale, the transaction signals a broader transformation in the industry. SpaceX’s acquisition is not just about financial leverage but about shaping the future of global connectivity.

With a growing satellite fleet and now proprietary spectrum rights, SpaceX is positioning itself as a formidable hybrid player in both satellite and mobile communications, blurring the lines between space technology and terrestrial telecom networks.

