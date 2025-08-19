Sportsbet.io launches first crypto Pick’ems for Premier League kick-off

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:35
Sportsbet.io has gone live with the revolutionary new fantasy sports contest Pick’ems, making it the first place in the world where you can play the game with crypto.

Developed by Hub88 in collaboration with Odds88, who will bring comprehensive, real-time odds and data to the aggregator’s robust and customisable framework, Pick’em88 is designed to appeal to seasoned bettors as well as first-time gamblers with a simple, low barrier to entry interface and play style.

Pick’ems allows users to build their own Pick’em line with just a few clicks. It’s easy to understand for beginners and is one of the most fun ways to bet on sports. Each pick is a simple 50/50 choice, like whether Kylian Mbappé will have more or fewer than 3.5 shots on target, or if an Arsenal vs Manchester City match will feature over 2.5 goals.

The more picks the player makes, the bigger the potential win. In short, Pick’ems reinvents sports betting into a fun, fast, and fair betting experience.

A Sportsbet.io spokesperson said, “Sportsbet.io is the first place in the world where you can play Pick’ems with crypto. This is all about simplicity, fun, and big potential wins. We wanted to create something that, like Sportsbet.io, is fast-paced, easy to understand, and made for fans. This is crypto meeting sports in a completely new way. With the Premier League kicking off, there’s no better place to play.”

Pick’ems is now live on Sportsbet.io in time for the start of the new Premier League season.

Over the coming months, there will be opportunities to bet on different sports on Pick’ems, including basketball, American football, baseball, and ice hockey.

Lara Falzon, CEO, Hub88 said: “We’re thrilled to introduce Pick’em88 to the market — a product that perfectly blends Hub88’s adaptable platform with Odds88’s real-time odds and data expertise. This collaboration has allowed us to create an experience that’s both dynamic and accessible, offering seasoned bettors depth and insight while giving newcomers an intuitive, low-barrier way to engage with sports betting.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Sportsbet.io will be the first to bring Pick’em88 to players. Their innovative approach and passionate community make them the perfect launch partner, and we’re confident they’ll showcase the unique, accessible, and engaging experience we’ve built with Odds88”

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit sportsbet.io.

