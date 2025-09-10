Spot XRP ETFs in October Could Spark XRP Price: Analysis at Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Spot XRP ETFs expected in October could trigger a major price breakout for XRP, according to an analysis shared by Tokentus CEO Oliver Michel on a German financial media platform. Michel delivered an in-depth market analysis from the floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, highlighting a change in momentum from Bitcoin to altcoins.

