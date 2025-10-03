ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Stablecoin market breaks past $300b for the first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market cap surpassed the $300 billion threshold for the first time in history, marking a significant milestone in the rapid boom of widespread financial adoption. Summary The global stablecoin market cap has crossed over the $300 billion mark for the first time in history, led by Tether’s USDT dominance. While USD-backed tokens remain the largest share, new euro- and local currency-pegged tokens are emerging in Europe and Asia under evolving regulatory frameworks. According to data from DeFi Llama, for the first time in history, the global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion in just the span of one day. On Oct. 3, the market is valued at approximately $301.59 billion. The surge is fueled by the rapid rise of USD-pegged tokens and widespread global adoption, specifically among traditional banks and with emergence of government regulations. Tether’s USDT (USDT) continues to be the largest contributor to the boom; dominating the market by around 58.44%. According to the on-chain data site, Tether holds a market cap valued at $176.24 billion with a slight increase of 0.39% in the past 24 hours and 1.54% in the past week. The global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion for the first time | Source: DeFi Llama Tether’s dominance is followed by the second largest issuer, Circle. Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) has a market cap of $74 billion. In third place is Ethena’s USDe (USDE), with a market cap of $14.81 billion. In terms of network, Ethereum (ETH) hosts the largest portion on-chain with around $171.2 billion in circulation. This is followed by Tron (TRX), which hosts around $76.7 billion of stablecoins on the market. Other chains hold less than $13 billion of the fiat-pegged tokens in circulation. Stablecoin domination hits new global peak According to data from RWA.xyz, the monthly transfer… The post Stablecoin market breaks past $300b for the first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market cap surpassed the $300 billion threshold for the first time in history, marking a significant milestone in the rapid boom of widespread financial adoption. Summary The global stablecoin market cap has crossed over the $300 billion mark for the first time in history, led by Tether’s USDT dominance. While USD-backed tokens remain the largest share, new euro- and local currency-pegged tokens are emerging in Europe and Asia under evolving regulatory frameworks. According to data from DeFi Llama, for the first time in history, the global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion in just the span of one day. On Oct. 3, the market is valued at approximately $301.59 billion. The surge is fueled by the rapid rise of USD-pegged tokens and widespread global adoption, specifically among traditional banks and with emergence of government regulations. Tether’s USDT (USDT) continues to be the largest contributor to the boom; dominating the market by around 58.44%. According to the on-chain data site, Tether holds a market cap valued at $176.24 billion with a slight increase of 0.39% in the past 24 hours and 1.54% in the past week. The global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion for the first time | Source: DeFi Llama Tether’s dominance is followed by the second largest issuer, Circle. Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) has a market cap of $74 billion. In third place is Ethena’s USDe (USDE), with a market cap of $14.81 billion. In terms of network, Ethereum (ETH) hosts the largest portion on-chain with around $171.2 billion in circulation. This is followed by Tron (TRX), which hosts around $76.7 billion of stablecoins on the market. Other chains hold less than $13 billion of the fiat-pegged tokens in circulation. Stablecoin domination hits new global peak According to data from RWA.xyz, the monthly transfer…

Stablecoin market breaks past $300b for the first time

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 15:10
COM
COM$0.00471+8.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.11689+5.46%
Boom
BOOM$0.018088-5.93%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000969+43.13%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.07164+31.54%

The stablecoin market cap surpassed the $300 billion threshold for the first time in history, marking a significant milestone in the rapid boom of widespread financial adoption.

Summary

  • The global stablecoin market cap has crossed over the $300 billion mark for the first time in history, led by Tether’s USDT dominance.
  • While USD-backed tokens remain the largest share, new euro- and local currency-pegged tokens are emerging in Europe and Asia under evolving regulatory frameworks.

According to data from DeFi Llama, for the first time in history, the global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion in just the span of one day. On Oct. 3, the market is valued at approximately $301.59 billion.

The surge is fueled by the rapid rise of USD-pegged tokens and widespread global adoption, specifically among traditional banks and with emergence of government regulations.

Tether’s USDT (USDT) continues to be the largest contributor to the boom; dominating the market by around 58.44%. According to the on-chain data site, Tether holds a market cap valued at $176.24 billion with a slight increase of 0.39% in the past 24 hours and 1.54% in the past week.

The global stablecoin market cap has surpassed $300 billion for the first time | Source: DeFi Llama

Tether’s dominance is followed by the second largest issuer, Circle. Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) has a market cap of $74 billion. In third place is Ethena’s USDe (USDE), with a market cap of $14.81 billion.

In terms of network, Ethereum (ETH) hosts the largest portion on-chain with around $171.2 billion in circulation. This is followed by Tron (TRX), which hosts around $76.7 billion of stablecoins on the market. Other chains hold less than $13 billion of the fiat-pegged tokens in circulation.

Stablecoin domination hits new global peak

According to data from RWA.xyz, the monthly transfer volume for stablecoins has reached $3.27 trillion. The number dipped slightly by 7.59% compared to last month, but it was apparently enough to boost the market value past $300 billion. At the moment there are 27 million active addresses transacting stablecoins.

Although most of the tokens in the market are pegged to the U.S. dollar, there have been a number of firms vying for issuer licenses so they may start launching their own tokens pegged to other currencies. These firms hope to create tokens that will challenge the domination of USD in the market.

Another emerging class of fiat-pegged tokens is the euro-backed stablecoin, which saw nine European banks banding together to create their own venture that would provide euro-pegged tokens compliant to the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Asset regulation or MiCA.

However, euro stablecoins would need to pick up the pace if they want to compete with the USD-pegged tokens. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that EUR tokens only make up about $644 million of the total global market cap of more than $300 billion, still a relatively small portion compared to the USD token’s $306 billion market cap domination.

Most recently, Singapore was able to beat Hong Kong in launching its own local currency-pegged stablecoin, the XSGD. The token was launched on Coinbase in September 2025, having received the green light from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, indicating that it was compliant with the country’s upcoming stablecoin framework.

Despite already having a working regulatory framework, Hong Kong authorities have yet to grant any issuer licenses and claim that no licenses will be granted within this year. The queue of firms interested in issuing their own fiat-backed digital asset has expanded to include many players from China who are interested in launching their own yuan-backed tokens.

Source: https://crypto.news/stablecoin-market-breaks-past-300b-for-the-first-time/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02071+38.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006543-1.47%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05792-2.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.05532+3.24%
LightLink
LL$0.009669+0.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Pibble AI platform: Revolutionary AION Completes POSCO International POC with Stunning Success

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,122.62
$103,122.62$103,122.62

-0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,380.30
$3,380.30$3,380.30

-0.53%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2933
$2.2933$2.2933

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.31
$160.31$160.31

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0525
$1.0525$1.0525

-3.01%