Stablecoin Platform M0 Secures $40 Million in Series B Funding Round

Stablecoin startup M0 has secured $40 million in Series B funding as venture capital firms continue to invest heavily in the stablecoin sector. The funding round was led by Polychain and Ribbit Capital, with contributions from the Endeavor Catalyst fund and existing investors Pantera and Bain Capital Crypto, according to an announcement on Thursday.
The Switzerland-based company has now raised almost $100 million in capital since its establishment in 2023. M0 declined to disclose its valuation in the latest funding round.
M0 is developing a specialized platform that allows stablecoin issuers to deploy tokens without having to build their own software for transferring assets across chains or exchanging tokens. This approach separates stablecoin reserve management from programmability.table
Under this model, regulated entities manage the assets backing stablecoins on M0’s platform—such as cash and U.S. Treasuries—while developers can use M0 to define who can create, hold, and move the assets. Luca Prosperi, co-founder and CEO of M0, describes the project’s aim as building “the layer zero of money.”
The funding comes amid rapid growth in the stablecoin market. Stablecoins, which are tokens pegged to traditional financial assets such as fiat currencies, have seen their market capitalization exceed $289 billion this month, more than doubling in size during 2025.
This growth has been fueled partly by clearer regulation in the United States, which materialized with the passing of the GENIUS Act last month. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott had previously vowed that the stablecoin bill would be passed by both chambers of Congress and signed into law within the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s administration.
The trend has attracted venture capital firms to invest in stablecoin projects through multiple funding rounds, with M0’s being one of the largest.
M0’s platform has already made progress in the market, surpassing $300 million in aggregate supply in July—more than doubling from January. The company is positioning itself as a bridge between traditional businesses and the crypto space.
“Centralized issuance and simple white-labeling models are far from enough,” Prosperi said in a statement. “We want to empower the builders of great fintech products to actually control the digital dollar stack they utilize.”
The platform will support the debut of MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin. The team behind the self-custodial wallet recently announced that its dollar-pegged token would launch on Ethereum and the layer-2 scaling network Linea later this year.
M0 has also highlighted other builders on its platform, including token protocol Noble, stablecoin protocol Usual, gaming operating system Playtron, and payments firm KAST.
In a recent development, stablecoin platform Bridge, which was acquired by payments giant Stripe for $1.1 billion last year, was integrated into M0’s platform as its first U.S.-regulated issuer. Bridge will provide licensing and monitoring for mUSD, in addition to reserve management, but M0 noted that other firms can access Bridge by issuing stablecoins through its platform.
The stablecoins that debut through M0’s platform are application-specific, allowing companies to customize their implementations while relying on M0’s infrastructure.
As more companies look to enter the stablecoin space, platforms like M0 are positioned to facilitate this growth by providing the necessary infrastructure and regulatory compliance measures.
