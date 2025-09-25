CFTC approves stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets, enhancing efficiency and liquidity in financial trading.   The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the use of stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets. This move marks a significant shift toward modernizing collateral management in the financial sector. The new initiative allows tokenized assets, […] The post Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.CFTC approves stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets, enhancing efficiency and liquidity in financial trading.   The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the use of stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets. This move marks a significant shift toward modernizing collateral management in the financial sector. The new initiative allows tokenized assets, […] The post Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 13:30
CFTC approves stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets, enhancing efficiency and liquidity in financial trading.

 

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the use of stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets. This move marks a significant shift toward modernizing collateral management in the financial sector.

The new initiative allows tokenized assets, including stablecoins, to be used as collateral, which could make trading safer and more cost-effective.

CFTC’s Modernization Effort

Acting Chairman Caroline Pham of the CFTC announced the decision, emphasizing that the initiative would streamline the collateral process and enhance market efficiency. Pham referred to stablecoins as the “killer app” for collateral management. 

She explained that using tokenized collateral would help market participants allocate capital more effectively, which could lead to stronger economic growth in the U.S. 

The CFTC’s move aligns with prior recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, reinforcing the growing role of digital assets in the U.S. financial system.

Pham also highlighted that the CFTC’s commitment to responsible innovation remains strong. Recently, the commission cleared Polymarket to operate in the U.S., showing its openness to incorporating digital asset platforms into the regulatory framework.

Industry Leaders Express Support

Industry leaders, including representatives from Circle, Coinbase, and Ripple, have voiced strong support for the CFTC’s initiative.

Heath Tarbert, President of Circle, said the GENIUS Act would allow American-issued stablecoins like USDC to be used as collateral, helping reduce trading costs and risks. He also noted that stablecoins would unlock liquidity in markets that operate 24/7, offering greater flexibility to market participants.

Greg Tusar, Vice President at Coinbase, agreed, stating that stablecoins have the potential to transform derivatives trading and ensure U.S. markets remain aligned with regulatory innovations. 

Ripple’s Jack McDonald also welcomed the decision, highlighting the need for clear rules on stablecoin valuation and custody. Moreover, McDonald emphasized that these regulations would help build trust and foster institutional adoption.

Public Input and Future Steps

The CFTC is inviting public feedback on the stablecoin collateral initiative, with comments open until October 20. This step is part of a broader effort to refine the stablecoin framework and ensure its smooth integration into regulated markets. 

The CFTC has worked closely with the U.S. Treasury on the GENIUS Act’s stablecoin rules, showcasing collaboration between key regulatory bodies.

The CFTC’s initiative is also part of a broader effort to adopt tokenized non-cash collateral using distributed ledger technology. Besides, this approach will improve transparency and efficiency in the financial markets.

As the initiative moves forward, the CFTC continues to focus on creating a stable regulatory environment for digital assets.

