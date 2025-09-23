StablecoinX, a suspected ENA treasury company, hoarded over 73 million ENA in a week.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Yu Jin, an address suspected to be the ENA Treasury (StablecoinX) has been withdrawing and hoarding 73.56 million ENA tokens from exchanges since the 16th, totaling approximately $43.88 million. Funds from this address have been transferred to and from Maven 11 and Dragonfly, both investors in the ENA Treasury. PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Yu Jin, an address suspected to be the ENA Treasury (StablecoinX) has been withdrawing and hoarding 73.56 million ENA tokens from exchanges since the 16th, totaling approximately $43.88 million. Funds from this address have been transferred to and from Maven 11 and Dragonfly, both investors in the ENA Treasury.