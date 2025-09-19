The post State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum is carrying more data than ever before, and the weight is starting to show.  A viral thread on X restarted the debate over how to cut down blockchain bloat and Vitalik Buterin quickly stepped in with a firm rejection of one popular fix: state expiry. “Don’t do state expiry, do partial state nodes imo. …The post State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum is carrying more data than ever before, and the weight is starting to show.  A viral thread on X restarted the debate over how to cut down blockchain bloat and Vitalik Buterin quickly stepped in with a firm rejection of one popular fix: state expiry. “Don’t do state expiry, do partial state nodes imo. …

State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/19 18:11
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08763-1.64%
Salamanca
DON$0.000681-0.87%
Everscale
EVER$0.01803+1.97%
IMO Invest
IMO$1.771+4.23%
Vitalik Buterin Supports Roman Storm as Ethereum Foundation Enters Legal Fight

The post State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum is carrying more data than ever before, and the weight is starting to show. 

A viral thread on X restarted the debate over how to cut down blockchain bloat and Vitalik Buterin quickly stepped in with a firm rejection of one popular fix: state expiry.

“Don’t do state expiry, do partial state nodes imo. They’re functionally similar, but the latter does not require any consensus-layer logic and is much more flexible,” Buterin posted on X.

Here’s what you need to know. 

The State Problem in Numbers

The debate kicked off after researcher Han (@ngweihan_eth) shared new data on Ethereum’s state growth. The numbers paint a worrying picture:

  • 54% of Ethereum contracts don’t use any storage slots at all.
  • Stateful contracts, which do use storage, actually have shorter lifespans than stateless ones.
  • Around 63% of storage slots are only used once before becoming dead weight on the chain.

This inefficiency is a big part of why Ethereum’s storage demands keep climbing, putting more pressure on nodes and the network’s long-term scalability.

State Expiry: The Proposal Buterin Rejected

Han suggested several fixes, but state expiry drew the most attention. The idea is simple on paper: delete unused state data after a period of inactivity, but allow it to be revived with cryptographic proofs.

Alongside this, Han also floated cheaper contract deployments, progressive pricing for storage-heavy addresses, and temporary storage options designed to safely expire. Together, these measures could shrink Ethereum’s footprint and lower costs for users.

But Buterin isn’t convinced.

Also Read: Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Social Media Feels Worse Today

Why Vitalik Prefers Partial Nodes

Buterin’s problem with state expiry is that it would force changes at Ethereum’s core consensus layer, adding complexity and risk. His alternative: partial state nodes.

In this model, individual nodes could choose to store only part of the state, while the full state still exists across the network. That way, Ethereum gets flexibility without rewriting the rules of the chain.

It’s a subtle but important distinction. State expiry cuts into the present state, while proposals like history expiry (EIP-4444) only trim the past – old block data no longer needed for validation. 

Buterin’s approach sticks closer to Ethereum’s principles of simplicity and resilience, and other X users also seemed to agree. 

Why This Debate Matters

Buterin has long argued for a simpler, more secure roadmap – one that can keep Ethereum fast, reliable, and ready for the next wave of adoption, from RWA tokenization to Wall Street interest.

How Ethereum handles its data bloat will shape its ability to scale in the face of tough competition from Solana, BNB Chain, and others.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012157+196.00%
Quack AI
Q$0.033392+0.54%
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03882-2.33%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1893-2.37%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06937+0.76%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01382-4.16%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4505-2.44%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes