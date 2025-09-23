STBL founder: A buyback plan will be launched in the fourth quarter, and 100% of the minting fees will be used for buybacks

PANews reported on September 23rd that STBL founder Avtar Sehra stated on the X platform that a buyback program will be launched in the fourth quarter, gradually approaching the protocol's vision of a treasury buyback. At that time, 100% of minting fees will be used for buybacks, driving the value of STBL tokens. With the launch of STBL, the following plans are in place: 1. Multi-factor staking mechanism; 2. Launch of the buyback program; 3. U launch of USST minting; 4. 100% of transaction fees will be used for buybacks and recorded publicly on-chain.
