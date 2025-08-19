Stellar Development Foundation Invests in Archax to Accelerate RWA Tokenization

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:52
RealLink
REAL$0.05025+1.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09879-1.91%
Movement
MOVE$0.1272-3.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021073-8.85%
Wink
LIKE$0.011975+1.39%
Allo
RWA$0.004968-4.42%
Stellar Development Foundation Invests in Archax to Accelerate RWA Tokenization

Key highlights:

  • Stellar Development Foundation has made a strategic investment in UK-based Archax to bolster the growth of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).
  • Archax has integrated the Stellar blockchain into its tokenization platform and aims to bring more institutional-grade assets onchain.
  • The deal builds on a growing trend of collaboration between blockchain firms and traditional finance, including Archax’s previous partnership with Ripple.

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the non-profit organization supporting the Stellar blockchain, has made a direct investment in Archax, a UK-regulated digital asset exchange, broker, and custodian. The investment forms part of a broader strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) through the Stellar network.

As traditional finance increasingly embraces blockchain technology, Archax has positioned itself as a key player in the tokenization space. The firm has already integrated Stellar into its in-house tokenization engine and recently tokenized an Aberdeen money market fund using the network. Archax’s existing relationships with financial institutions are expected to bring a broader array of institutional assets onto Stellar.

Institutional adoption of tokenized RWAs gaining momentum

The partnership comes at a pivotal time, with institutional demand for digital asset solutions surging. According to Archax CEO Graham Rodford, 86% of institutions already hold or plan to allocate to digital assets by the end of 2025. “The Archax vision has always been that all financial instruments will move onchain,” Rodford stated, emphasizing the significance of having strategic investors like Stellar on board.

The broader RWA tokenization market has grown dramatically, from $15.2 billion in December 2024 to more than $24 billion by mid-2025, an 85% year-on-year increase. Industry forecasts from McKinsey, Ripple, and BCG suggest that the market could surpass $1 trillion by 2030, driven by cost efficiencies, faster settlement, and global accessibility.

According to data from real-world asset tokenization tracker rwa.xyz, there is currently $458.7 million worth of tokenized RWAs on the Stellar blockchain, making it the 5th-largest blockchain for RWAs. The vast majority of tokenized RWAs on Stellar is represented by Franklin Templeton’s BENJI money fund.

Stellar RWA tokenization

Overview of RWA tokens on the Stellar network. Image source: rwa.xyz

Building on previous collaborations with Ripple and others

The SDF investment also echoes Archax’s previous blockchain partnerships. In late 2024, Archax collaborated with Ripple to launch a tokenized version of Abrdn’s $4.77 billion US dollar Liquidity Fund on the XRP Ledger. The partnership demonstrated how tokenized money market funds could offer real operational efficiencies and be used as margin collateral, an approach now being explored using the Stellar blockchain as well.

Archax further expanded its reach with the acquisition of Deutsche Digital Assets, a BaFin-regulated firm, enabling a push into European crypto exchange-traded products. Additionally, its work with Lloyds Bank and Aberdeen to use tokenized funds for FX collateral transfers reflects the growing institutional appetite for blockchain-powered financial infrastructure.

With more than 100 funds now available in tokenized form through Archax, many now accessible via Stellar, this partnership marks another step toward integrating traditional financial assets with decentralized technologies.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/71692/stellar-development-foundation-invests-in-archax-to-accelerate-rwa-tokenization/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000103-4.45%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002049-3.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.9099-4.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01367-5.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.0503+1.94%
CAR
CAR$0.010649+1.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005602-5.46%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest