The post Stellar’s Flagship Meridian Conference Focused on RWAs and Emerging Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Meridian conference by Stellar was held in Rio de Janeiro Sept. 17-18. Stellar, an OG Layer 1 founded in 2014, just wrapped up its flagship annual conference, where the focus was on growing its decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world assets (RWA) ecosystems. The Meridian conference by Stellar held in Rio de Janeiro Sept. 17-18, came on the heels of the chain’s Protocol 23 upgrade, also known as “whisk.” The technical upgrade, which is aimed at making the chain cheaper and faster, was shipped a year after Stellar’s Soroban upgrade, which added smart contracts. Armed with smart contracts and improved scalability, the Stellar ecosystem is tackling the industry’s most pressing use cases, with stablecoin adoption, real-world asset tokenization, and blockchain-based solutions to address real-life problems. These were the themes at the forefront of the panel conversations and hallway chatter at the Copacabana Palace, where the confernece took place. Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) CEO Denelle Dixon kicked off the event, unveiling Meridian Pay, an open-source smart wallet. The application features smart contracts invisible to users while maintaining open-source accessibility for developers. Conference attendees received $100 worth of XLM tokens to test Meridian Pay by purchasing merchandise offered at the venue. Enterprise Partnerships Drive Network Growth Multiple companies confirmed Stellar integrations during the conference. Ondo Finance’s Chief Strategy Officer confirmed USDY launch on Stellar, calling the network’s DeFi ecosystem a “perfect fit” for the tokenized Treasury product. Etherfuse CEO Dave Taylor unveiled TESOURO, a “stablebond” based on Brazilian central bank bonds offering 13% APY, in BRL terms. LayerZero’s VP of Business Development, Simon Baksys, also announced Stellar will be integrated into the messaging protocol during a fireside chat titled “A Vision for Universal Interoperability.” MoneyGram Chairman and CEO Anthony Soohoo confirmed users can hold USDC on Stellar through the company’s updated application.… The post Stellar’s Flagship Meridian Conference Focused on RWAs and Emerging Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Meridian conference by Stellar was held in Rio de Janeiro Sept. 17-18. Stellar, an OG Layer 1 founded in 2014, just wrapped up its flagship annual conference, where the focus was on growing its decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world assets (RWA) ecosystems. The Meridian conference by Stellar held in Rio de Janeiro Sept. 17-18, came on the heels of the chain’s Protocol 23 upgrade, also known as “whisk.” The technical upgrade, which is aimed at making the chain cheaper and faster, was shipped a year after Stellar’s Soroban upgrade, which added smart contracts. Armed with smart contracts and improved scalability, the Stellar ecosystem is tackling the industry’s most pressing use cases, with stablecoin adoption, real-world asset tokenization, and blockchain-based solutions to address real-life problems. These were the themes at the forefront of the panel conversations and hallway chatter at the Copacabana Palace, where the confernece took place. Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) CEO Denelle Dixon kicked off the event, unveiling Meridian Pay, an open-source smart wallet. The application features smart contracts invisible to users while maintaining open-source accessibility for developers. Conference attendees received $100 worth of XLM tokens to test Meridian Pay by purchasing merchandise offered at the venue. Enterprise Partnerships Drive Network Growth Multiple companies confirmed Stellar integrations during the conference. Ondo Finance’s Chief Strategy Officer confirmed USDY launch on Stellar, calling the network’s DeFi ecosystem a “perfect fit” for the tokenized Treasury product. Etherfuse CEO Dave Taylor unveiled TESOURO, a “stablebond” based on Brazilian central bank bonds offering 13% APY, in BRL terms. LayerZero’s VP of Business Development, Simon Baksys, also announced Stellar will be integrated into the messaging protocol during a fireside chat titled “A Vision for Universal Interoperability.” MoneyGram Chairman and CEO Anthony Soohoo confirmed users can hold USDC on Stellar through the company’s updated application.…

Stellar’s Flagship Meridian Conference Focused on RWAs and Emerging Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:18
1
1$0.008738-40.15%
RealLink
REAL$0.06347-2.42%
BRL
BRL$0.1865-0.63%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
Stellar
XLM$0.3896-2.25%

The Meridian conference by Stellar was held in Rio de Janeiro Sept. 17-18.

Stellar, an OG Layer 1 founded in 2014, just wrapped up its flagship annual conference, where the focus was on growing its decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world assets (RWA) ecosystems.

The Meridian conference by Stellar held in Rio de Janeiro Sept. 17-18, came on the heels of the chain’s Protocol 23 upgrade, also known as “whisk.” The technical upgrade, which is aimed at making the chain cheaper and faster, was shipped a year after Stellar’s Soroban upgrade, which added smart contracts.

Armed with smart contracts and improved scalability, the Stellar ecosystem is tackling the industry’s most pressing use cases, with stablecoin adoption, real-world asset tokenization, and blockchain-based solutions to address real-life problems. These were the themes at the forefront of the panel conversations and hallway chatter at the Copacabana Palace, where the confernece took place.

Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) CEO Denelle Dixon kicked off the event, unveiling Meridian Pay, an open-source smart wallet. The application features smart contracts invisible to users while maintaining open-source accessibility for developers.

Conference attendees received $100 worth of XLM tokens to test Meridian Pay by purchasing merchandise offered at the venue.

Enterprise Partnerships Drive Network Growth

Multiple companies confirmed Stellar integrations during the conference.

Ondo Finance’s Chief Strategy Officer confirmed USDY launch on Stellar, calling the network’s DeFi ecosystem a “perfect fit” for the tokenized Treasury product.

Etherfuse CEO Dave Taylor unveiled TESOURO, a “stablebond” based on Brazilian central bank bonds offering 13% APY, in BRL terms.

LayerZero’s VP of Business Development, Simon Baksys, also announced Stellar will be integrated into the messaging protocol during a fireside chat titled “A Vision for Universal Interoperability.”

MoneyGram Chairman and CEO Anthony Soohoo confirmed users can hold USDC on Stellar through the company’s updated application.

Speaking during a panel on bridging finance and crypto, Soohoo said the integration provides “maximum flexibility for users to hold currency in USD and redeem at the moment they want to expend in their own terms.”

DeFi and RWAs have been driving explosive growth on Stellar’s total-value locked. Stellar’s TVL is at a near all-time high of $150 million, more than a 200% increase since the start of the year, according to DeFiLlama.

Stellar’s token, XLM has a market capitalization of $12 billion and is up 300% in the past year, according to CoinGecko.

Stablecoin Growth in Emerging Markets

Former Brazilian Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto, now Vice Chairman at Nu, addressed stablecoin adoption during a fireside chat on Brazil’s fintech revolution.

Campos Neto explained that stablecoins grow in emerging markets because they provide “a very cheap way to create an account in dollars” for countries with non-convertible currencies.

Eduardo Cavaliere, Vice Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, called the city an ideal location for stablecoin development during a different fireside chat with Dixon.

Adding to Campos Neto’s remarks about emerging markets being a fertile soil for stablecoin growth, he stated, “if there is a place for stablecoins, for blockchain to thrive, I think Rio is the best place.”

Circle’s VP of Strategy and Policy for Latin America, Daniel Mangabeira, addressed regulatory barriers during the “Cracking the Code on Cross-Chain Simplicity” panel.

He said, “People don’t say they will send a cross-border email, they just press a button,” and identified regulatory uncertainty as the primary obstacle preventing seamless blockchain payments.

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov addressed the geopolitical implications of blockchain technology during a remote keynote, stating that “if your central bank and regulators are not doing their jobs, you have an alternative system that is much more effective.”

Real-World Asset Tokenization Momentum

The conference featured extensive discussion of tokenized real-world assets across multiple panels.

Moody’s Vice President of Latin American Financial Institutions Lucas Viegas stressed liquidity as the primary driver for institutional adoption, stating that “as soon as liquidity builds, more institutions will come, because institutions have to be certain that they can sell assets if they need to.”

Centrifuge’s DeFi and Product Lead Graham Nelson countered that “institutions are already here,” noting daily conversations with new asset issuers.

During the “Operationalizing Blockchain in Banking” panel, DTCC Digital Assets Global Head Nadine Chakar declared tokenized assets had reached “a no-return point.”

Franklin Templeton’s VP of Partnerships, Ric Golubov, described peer-to-peer functionality as an “overlooked piece of the puzzle” in asset tokenization during his keynote on day one.

Golubov said that Franklin Templeton aims to reach a point where “you don’t have to know how a tokenized asset works,” comparing it to operating a car without needing to understand its mechanics.

Technology and Infrastructure Updates

Stellar announced updates to its Disbursement Platform, adding support for multiple payment flows and smart contract functionality. Director of Product Tori Samples demonstrated the enhanced service designed to accommodate various user profiles for payroll, government payments, and B2B transactions.

Cheesecake Labs said it is testing AI agent-powered payment solutions using Stellar’s infrastructure, building on the network’s smart contract capabilities.

The development represents an expansion of programmable money concepts discussed throughout the conference, especially during the panel with 0xDesigner, who stated that agents will facilitate people in telling the money “how to move, when to move, where to move.”

Wrapping up the event, Dixon concluded by announcing the winners of HackMeridian 2025, a hackathon preceding the conference focused on real-world blockchain applications.

Organized in partnership with NearX, the hackathon recognized projects Simple Fund and Lance for their practical implementations of blockchain technology.

Simple Fund envisioned a composable investment model where users can invest in a receivable fund on-chain and receive a fungible token representing the receipt. This token can then be traded on the Stellar DEX, enhancing the efficiency of the initial investment.

Lance is a marketplace where companies can find freelance workers in a decentralized and streamlined way.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/stellar-s-flagship-meridian-conference-highlights-focus-on-rwas-stablecoins-and-emerging-markets

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

PANews reported on September 18th that in response to the discussion about the waiting time for staking, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said: "Staking means taking on the solemn responsibility of defending the blockchain. Exit resistance is part of the protocol. This is not to say that the current staking queue design is optimal, but to say that if the relevant parameter settings are naively reduced, the credibility of the chain will be greatly reduced from the perspective of those nodes that are not often online." Data from the validatorqueue website shows that as of now, the number of ETH in the Ethereum PoS network exit queue is 2,496,141, with a waiting time of approximately 43 days and 8 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to be activated is 464,626, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 8 days and 2 hours.
Particl
PART$0.2047-1.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,469.8-3.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001844-5.72%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:39
Share
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5268-5.55%
Pi Network
PI$0.35326-2.10%
VeChain
VET$0.02499-4.43%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Share
Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Metaplanet, Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has completed a massive $1.4 billion fundraising round and launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo. The Tokyo-listed company more than doubled its initial fundraising target, attracting major institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds.
Union
U$0.014713+2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08583-3.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.16038-3.50%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

XRP, Cardano, PEPE Stalling; Pepeto Emerges Q4’s Best Crypto To Buy Now