Strategy Raises $5.6 Billion Through Preferred Stock Offerings

Strategy (MSTR) issued preferred stocks raising $5.6 billion in 2025, impacting U.S. IPOs by 12%, with varying performance among stocks such as STRK and STRF reports CoinDesk.

The issuance underscores Strategy’s ongoing Bitcoin focus and influences market sentiment, given its substantial treasury implications and U.S. equity performance in cryptocurrency investment circles.

Strategy’s $5.6 Billion Stock Offering Boosts U.S. IPO Market

Strategy’s issuance of preferred stocks STRK, STRF, STRD, and STRC has significantly increased their capital base by $5.6 billion this year. STRF emerged as the top performer, generating returns of 31%, followed by STRK at 19% and STRC at 8%.

This aligns with Strategy’s focus on Bitcoin acquisitions, affecting their stock, which rose 13% in comparison to Bitcoin’s 18% rise for the same period. However, STRD reflected a negative performance, being down by 6%.

Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, has not publicly commented on these stocks. Instead, his focus remains on Bitcoin acquisition strategies, reinforcing commitment to Bitcoin treasury holdings. As he stated, “As Executive Chairman I will be able to focus more on our Bitcoin acquisition strategy and related Bitcoin advocacy initiatives.”

Bitcoin’s Market Position Amid Strategy’s Stock Issuance

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $108,556.64, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, constituting 57.33% market dominance. Recent data from CoinMarketCap shows a 1.26% price decline over 24 hours and a consistent trend over longer time frames.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:08 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to analysis by the Coincu research team, Strategy’s stock activities present an opportunity for future increases in investment capital influenced by market trends and Bitcoin’s adoption. Bitcoin prices could experience fluctuations based on such large institutional investments, reflecting ongoing market volatility.