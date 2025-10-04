Strategy’s $77B Bitcoin Treasury Rivals Nations’ GDP

Michael Saylor’s digital asset treasury firm, Strategy Inc., just hit a new all-time high in crypto value; it is now worth more than several leading banks and equivalent to the gross domestic product of some nations.

“Our journey began with $0.25 billion in Bitcoin — and an immediate $0.04 billion unrealized loss,” said Saylor on Thursday, noting that Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are now valued at $77.4 billion, close to double its value in 2024.

The valuation comes as Bitcoin returned to the $120,000 level. While Bitcoin is still down 3% from its all-time high in mid-August, Strategy’s new Bitcoin value record comes as a result of it scooping up 11,085 BTC over the last seven weeks.

Its most recent purchase was relatively small, just 196 BTC on Monday.

Strategy’s Bitcoin stash is now worth more than the market capitalization of several major banks, including BNY Mellon, Sberbank, US Bancorp, CIBC, ING, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, ANZ Bank and Lloyds.

A stash bigger than an entire nation’s GDP

Source: Michael Saylor

Strategy currently holds 640,031 BTC, equivalent to 3.2% of the total circulating supply. The next largest Bitcoin DAT is MARA Holdings, which holds 52,477 BTC, worth approximately $6.3 billion.

With $77 billion worth of Bitcoin, you could buy 2,566,667 cars at $30,000 each or 385,000 houses at $200,000 each.

It is also comparable to the entire GDP of countries like Uruguay, Sri Lanka and Slovenia, meaning Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are worth as much as the annual economic output of entire nations.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings are just below ATH

The largest nation-state Bitcoin treasury belongs to El Salvador, which is currently reported to hold 6,338 BTC, worth approximately $762.5 million, according to the El Salvador Bitcoin Office.

This is slightly below its all-time high valuation of almost $770 million in mid-August, as the country has been accumulating at a much slower pace of one BTC per day, though whether it has been buying Bitcoin is still a hotly debated topic within crypto circles.

Strategy has nearly half of total BTC treasury holdings

The total amount of BTC held by public and private companies is 1.32 million BTC, or 6.6% of the total supply, worth roughly $159 billion at current market prices, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET.

Strategy is the 800-pound gorilla of DATs, holding a whopping 48% of the total amount of BTC held by around 266 public and private companies.

