Strategy's Bold Move? Whispers of Bitcoin Buys and an Anonymous Meme Coin Project

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 08:55
  19 September 2025
  03:45

In the fast-evolving crypto world, rumors often spark as much market momentum as actual events.

This September 2025, chatter is swirling around a new twist in Michael Saylor’s BTC strategy. After turning Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) into the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, insiders suggest Saylor may now be selling off stock stakes to not only double down on Bitcoin but also secretly back a meme coin presale. Many are asking: is Bull Zilla the anonymous project in question?

The narrative blends two powerful currents: Bitcoin’s institutional dominance and the rise of meme coin projects with strong entry. With whispers of ETH whales buying meme tokens and Ethereum network upgrade rumors adding to volatility, traders are revisiting what could be the best new meme coin project today.

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Obsession: The Backstory

To understand the significance of these rumors, it’s important to revisit how Saylor became the face of corporate Bitcoin. As Cointelegraph recently highlighted in “Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin obsession: How it all started,” the transformation began in 2020.

Saylor, once skeptical of crypto, pivoted Strategy’s treasury away from cash and into Bitcoin. Beginning with a $250 million purchase in August 2020, the company escalated its buys through debt issuance and stock dilution, amassing more than 500,000 BTC by mid-2025, over 2% of the total fixed supply.

This Michael Saylor BTC strategy turned Strategy into a de facto Bitcoin ETF proxy. Despite wild volatility, his conviction and long-term dollar-cost averaging set the standard for institutional adoption. By early 2025, Strategy had spent nearly $42 billion on BTC, reshaping its valuation and sparking copycats worldwide.

Yet now, rumor has it that Saylor’s legendary obsession is expanding — from Bitcoin into presale narratives gaining traction in the meme coin sector.

The Rumor: Bitcoin and a Secret Meme Coin Presale

Market insiders claim that Saylor and Strategy could be reducing exposure to stocks to free up capital for two plays:

  1. Acquiring more Bitcoin ahead of the next halving.
  2. Quietly funding a meme coin presale that has generated intense speculation under the moniker of an “anonymous project.”

This has given rise to the BullZilla ($BZIL) anonymous presale buzz, which positions the token as one of the best meme cryptos today. Unlike fleeting pump-and-dump schemes, BullZilla combines novel mechanics, such as the Mutation Mechanism and HODL Furnace staking system, with a structured presale architecture.

For traders, the big question is whether this rumored backing is true. If Strategy, the company that redefined corporate Bitcoin adoption, were to put even indirect weight behind a presale, the coin could instantly leap from obscurity to being considered the best new meme coin project today.

Ethereum’s Role in the Narrative

While Bitcoin dominates institutional headlines, Ethereum network upgrade rumors are shaping September’s altcoin discussion. Analysts point to possible rollouts of efficiency upgrades that could reduce transaction fees and bolster staking mechanics. This has added momentum to ETH price momentum 2025, with whales eyeing both ETH accumulation and diversification.

Interestingly, on-chain data suggests ETH whales buying meme tokens has become a growing trend. This signals that large holders are diversifying beyond Layer-1 blue chips and exploring meme coin projects with strong entry. For many, this blurs the line in the Ethereum vs new meme coin plays debate. Some see ETH as stability; others see meme presales as asymmetric upside.

If Ethereum’s upgrade boosts confidence while Saylor’s rumored presale ties gain traction, the convergence could elevate certain projects into the spotlight of the best new meme coin project today.

Presale Narratives Gaining Traction

Crypto history shows that presale narratives gaining traction often precede explosive growth phases. Early Shiba Inu buyers witnessed 1,000x returns because they caught a viral wave before mainstream attention. Today, the hunt for the best new meme coin project today mirrors that cycle, but with more sophisticated frameworks.

BullZilla’s anonymous presale buzz exemplifies this. With dynamic pricing triggers, staking rewards, and a growing retail community, it positions itself differently from meme coins that fizzle post-launch. And if the rumors about Saylor’s involvement prove accurate, it could redefine what meme coin projects with strong entry look like in 2025.

BullZilla is quickly gaining traction as the best new meme coin project today. With over $500,000 raised in its Stage 3B presale and 1,700+ holders onboard, its $0.00006574 entry price offers retail buyers affordability while appealing to investors chasing high ROI potential.

Ethereum vs New Meme Coin Plays

The juxtaposition of Ethereum vs new meme coin plays highlights the current investor dilemma. Ethereum’s upgrades and staking ecosystem promise long-term security and institutional adoption. But meme coin presales like BullZilla offer faster cycles and potentially higher ROI.

For retail investors deciding on the best new meme coin project today, Ethereum represents safety, while meme presales represent speed. Increasingly, diversified strategies blend both: anchoring portfolios with ETH while allocating a percentage to speculative presales.

Institutional Adoption Signals

The market is paying close attention to institutional adoption signals. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin.jp acquisition in Japan underscored how corporations are moving to secure digital infrastructure. If Strategy, through Saylor, is indeed backing a presale project, it would mark a paradigm shift — institutional validation of meme coin potential.

This alignment of Bitcoin whales, ETH whales, and presale buzz positions 2025 as a unique year. For traders, it heightens the importance of identifying the best new meme coin project today, not just for speculative gains but also as part of broader institutional narratives.

BTC Price Catalysts and Meme Speculation

With the next halving cycle looming, BTC price catalysts this month include both supply shocks and ETF inflows. But retail sentiment is equally fueled by speculation about meme coins. This dual narrative makes September especially volatile: while Bitcoin’s structural scarcity supports long-term gains, the best new meme coin project today offers short-term fireworks.

Conclusion: Is BullZilla the Hidden Play?

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin obsession transformed corporate finance. From initial skepticism to buying billions worth of BTC, his journey reshaped markets and inspired imitators. Now, with rumors of stock sales to fund both Bitcoin and an anonymous meme coin presale, the spotlight shifts once again.

Is BullZilla that project? The BullZilla anonymous presale buzz suggests it might be. With meme coins trending in 2025, ETH whales buying meme tokens, and presale hype stronger than ever, BullZilla could indeed be the best new meme coin project today.

For traders balancing Ethereum vs new meme coin plays, the decision is clear: Ethereum provides stability, but presales like BullZilla provide possibility. And if the rumors prove true, the best new meme coin project today could be more than just hype, it could be the beginning of institutionalized meme speculation.

