TLDR: Robinhood now supports STRC, STRK, STRF, unlocking access to 25.9M funded retail accounts. A 0.1% engagement rate could inject $7.8M into STRC, STRK, STRF overnight. Liquidity for STRK and STRF could rise 10% in a single session, compressing spreads. Retail inflows on Robinhood may fuel Strategy's Bitcoin accumulation and funding efficiency. Strategy's preferred tokens [...] The post Strategy's STRC, STRK, STRF Now on Robinhood: What's Next? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Strategy’s STRC, STRK, STRF Now on Robinhood: What’s Next?

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 19:31
TLDR:

  • Robinhood now supports STRC, STRK, STRF, unlocking access to 25.9M funded retail accounts.
  • A 0.1% engagement rate could inject $7.8M into STRC, STRK, STRF overnight.
  • Liquidity for STRK and STRF could rise 10% in a single session, compressing spreads.
  • Retail inflows on Robinhood may fuel Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation and funding efficiency.

Strategy’s preferred tokens STRC, STRK, and STRF are now available on Robinhood, opening the door to fresh retail engagement. 

Even minimal participation could move millions into these assets, potentially enhancing liquidity across trading platforms. The listing taps into Robinhood’s 25.9 million funded accounts, providing Strategy a pathway to more efficient market access. 

Analysts suggest that small trades from a fraction of these users could tighten bid-ask spreads. 

Robinhood Listing Could Boost STRC, STRK, STRF Liquidity

Adam Livingston, in a detailed tweet, outlined the potential effect of Robinhood’s listing. 

He noted that a 0.1% engagement rate, roughly 25,900 users,  placing a single $300 fractional order could direct $7.8 million into the three preferred tokens overnight. Spread evenly, that represents about $2.6 million per series.

Recent trading volumes show STRC averages 863,000 shares, STRK 278,000, and STRF 223,000 over three months. Introducing the Robinhood-driven inflows could increase liquidity by roughly three percent for STRC and ten percent for STRK and STRF in one session.

This incremental depth can compress bid-ask spreads, creating smoother trading conditions. Market-makers and algorithmic traders may respond to tighter spreads by entering and exiting more efficiently.

Retail investors already contribute to roughly one-fifth of total U.S. equity volume in 2025. Robinhood’s platform plays a leading role in this flow, offering a direct connection to millions of potential investors.

Retail Activity Could Support Strategy’s Funding and Bitcoin Plan

Robinhood reported $13.8 billion in net deposits during Q2 2025, averaging more than $200 million daily in new cash. 

Capturing even a fraction of this could supply Strategy with ongoing demand. Livingston explained that this demand lowers funding costs while transforming retail users into persistent co-lenders for Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

The projected small click-through rate still has multiple downstream effects. Spreads tighten, liquidity thresholds for ETFs become easier to reach, and arbitrage desks gain operational efficiency. Each lever of Strategy’s balance sheet could see a direct benefit from increased retail participation.

Source material emphasizes that this is not about hype but structural changes in token accessibility. The Robinhood listing provides an opportunity for incremental capital flow and improved market depth.

Liquidity improvements also make STRC, STRK, and STRF more attractive for portfolio inclusion in ETFs that require minimum trading thresholds. Market participants now have new avenues for trading, which could stabilize short-term price fluctuations.

Even small retail activity contributes meaningfully to the trading ecosystem, creating an organic mechanism for token circulation. Strategy’s approach leverages these flows without relying on major institutional interventions.

The post Strategy’s STRC, STRK, STRF Now on Robinhood: What’s Next? appeared first on Blockonomi.

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity's $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity's AI technology directly in front of Snapchat's massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat's My AI chatbot, they'll now receive answers powered by Perplexity's sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal's revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity's AI search engine into Snapchat's interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat's My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap's announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity's AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat's existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat's revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat's user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity's $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L'article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators' Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

