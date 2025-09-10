Sui Builder House: APAC Set to Inspire Innovation in Seoul



Felix Pinkston



Sui Builder House: APAC is coming to Seoul on September 25, 2025, offering a day of innovation, networking, and exclusive insights into Sui’s blockchain advancements.











In a significant move to foster innovation and collaboration, Sui Builder House: APAC is scheduled to make its debut in Seoul, South Korea. The event is set for September 25, 2025, and promises a high-energy, one-day gathering aimed at inspiring and connecting blockchain enthusiasts and industry leaders.

Event Overview

The Sui Builder House: APAC event will take place at Layer 41 in the Seongsu neighborhood of Seoul. Running from 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm, the gathering is poised to offer a dynamic mix of learning sessions, announcements, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to delve into various Sui use cases, ranging from meal delivery payments to gaming and wearables.

Notable Speakers and Sessions

The event will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers. Among them is Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and CPO of Mysten Labs, who will provide insights into the Sui stack and product roadmap. Austin Kwon, CEO of T’order, will discuss the integration of crypto payments into Korea’s leading restaurant order platform.

Other notable speakers include Seunghwan Oh, CEO of Overtake, who will address the future of gaming and commerce on Sui, and Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, who will discuss Sui’s expansion in the APAC region. Edison Chen, CEO and Co-Founder of CUDIS, is expected to make a significant announcement, while Stephen Mackintosh of Karatage will discuss developments involving the Nasdaq-listed SUI Treasury company (SUIG).

Commitment to APAC Region

This event is part of Sui’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the APAC region, following successful initiatives like the SuiHub openings and the Sui summer roadshow. Kostas Chalkias, Mysten Labs Co-Founder, and Rebecca Simmonds from the Walrus Foundation will also be present to engage with the Sui community.

The event highlights Sui’s mission to make digital asset ownership fast, private, and secure, providing attendees with a glimpse into the platform’s innovative future.

For more information about the event, visit the Sui Foundation.

Image source: Shutterstock



