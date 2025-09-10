Sui Builder House: APAC Set to Inspire Innovation in Seoul

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:50
Threshold
T$0.01637+0.61%
CUDIS
CUDIS$0.09639+1.96%
SUI
SUI$3.452-0.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1241+1.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016011-13.98%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013517-4.04%


Felix Pinkston
Sep 09, 2025 08:10

Sui Builder House: APAC is coming to Seoul on September 25, 2025, offering a day of innovation, networking, and exclusive insights into Sui’s blockchain advancements.





In a significant move to foster innovation and collaboration, Sui Builder House: APAC is scheduled to make its debut in Seoul, South Korea. The event is set for September 25, 2025, and promises a high-energy, one-day gathering aimed at inspiring and connecting blockchain enthusiasts and industry leaders.

Event Overview

The Sui Builder House: APAC event will take place at Layer 41 in the Seongsu neighborhood of Seoul. Running from 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm, the gathering is poised to offer a dynamic mix of learning sessions, announcements, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to delve into various Sui use cases, ranging from meal delivery payments to gaming and wearables.

Notable Speakers and Sessions

The event will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers. Among them is Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and CPO of Mysten Labs, who will provide insights into the Sui stack and product roadmap. Austin Kwon, CEO of T’order, will discuss the integration of crypto payments into Korea’s leading restaurant order platform.

Other notable speakers include Seunghwan Oh, CEO of Overtake, who will address the future of gaming and commerce on Sui, and Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, who will discuss Sui’s expansion in the APAC region. Edison Chen, CEO and Co-Founder of CUDIS, is expected to make a significant announcement, while Stephen Mackintosh of Karatage will discuss developments involving the Nasdaq-listed SUI Treasury company (SUIG).

Commitment to APAC Region

This event is part of Sui’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the APAC region, following successful initiatives like the SuiHub openings and the Sui summer roadshow. Kostas Chalkias, Mysten Labs Co-Founder, and Rebecca Simmonds from the Walrus Foundation will also be present to engage with the Sui community.

The event highlights Sui’s mission to make digital asset ownership fast, private, and secure, providing attendees with a glimpse into the platform’s innovative future.

For more information about the event, visit the Sui Foundation.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/sui-builder-house-apac-inspire-innovation-seoul

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009922-1.81%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004707-1.52%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001023-0.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04842+12.57%
BULLS
BULLS$534.58+0.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644-1.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

PANews reported on June 22 that according to News.bitcoin, although Bitcoin has remained above $100,000 for 45 consecutive days, its price has fallen slightly since reaching a peak of $108,990
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-8.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst