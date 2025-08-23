Sui Foundation Launches SuiHub Taipei to Propel Blockchain Innovation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:56
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1176+3.22%
SUI
SUI$3.733+8.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022749+4.19%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03934+3.71%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.011044+8.35%


Jessie A Ellis
Aug 22, 2025 09:11

Sui Foundation introduces SuiHub Taipei, aiming to boost blockchain development in Asia’s tech ecosystem with a focus on digital ownership, gaming, and community initiatives.





Sui Foundation has announced the opening of SuiHub Taipei, a strategic addition to its global network of community hubs dedicated to fostering blockchain and hardware innovation. Taipei is the fifth city to join this expanding network, following the establishment of hubs in Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Athens, and Lagos, according to Sui Foundation.

The introduction of SuiHub Taipei underscores the foundation’s commitment to supporting the developer community in Asia, a region pivotal to the future of Web3. Taipei, renowned for its hardware prowess and active developer community, offers a fertile ground for advancing blockchain technology. Its strategic location, close to key markets in East and Southeast Asia, further enhances its suitability as a hub for blockchain adoption.

Tapping into Taipei’s Ecosystem and Talent

SuiHub Taipei is designed to serve as a creative and technical sandbox for developers interested in digital ownership, gaming, and blockchain-based user experiences. The anticipated launch of SuiPlay0X1, a blockchain-enabled handheld gaming console, will leverage Taipei’s esteemed hardware industry to push the boundaries of crypto-native gaming.

Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, highlighted Taipei’s unique blend of technical talent and forward-looking consumers as key factors in its selection as a hub city. He emphasized that SuiHub Taipei would act as a launchpad for innovative ideas, products, and partnerships that will shape the future of blockchain technology in Asia.

Building Local Communities with Global Impact

The hub will feature a year-round schedule of community-driven activities, including developer meetups, workshops, hackathons, and blockchain forums, all aimed at nurturing the local builder ecosystem. As Taipei takes on a more active role in regional blockchain innovation, SuiHub Taipei will also facilitate connections among stakeholders across East and Southeast Asia.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Sui Foundation to cultivate on-the-ground communities in innovation-driven markets worldwide. Each SuiHub provides developers with the necessary tools and resources, such as Sui’s programming model and primitives like Move, zkLogin, and Walrus, enabling them to turn bold ideas into reality.

The community is encouraged to participate in upcoming events at SuiHub Taipei, contributing to the evolution of blockchain, gaming, and digital culture.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/sui-foundation-launches-suihub-taipei-propel-blockchain-innovation

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009827+3.90%
Solana
SOL$198.94+9.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.955+6.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006383+10.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Share
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04297+9.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts