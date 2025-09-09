Suilend IKA depositors face 6% balance cuts due to price anomalies

PANews reported on September 9th that Suilend tweeted that the IKA price surged today from $ 0.04 to $ 0.47 , resulting in the liquidation of some IKA loans at inflated valuations, creating a shortfall of approximately $ 379,000 . This loss has been shared among IKA depositors, with each IKA depositor's balance reduced by 6% . Suilend stated that other assets and markets were unaffected, that IKA lending has been suspended, and that the platform will continue to provide updates on progress.

