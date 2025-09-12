Sushi Expands Multi-chain Reach with Berachain Integration

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 12:15
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,2724-0,47%
SUSHI
SUSHI$0,8291+2,24%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5521-0,37%
Multichain
MULTI$0,04253-3,07%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,11155+1,98%
sushi

Sushi has officially launched on Berachain, bringing its swap interface and aggregator pricing to the emerging Layer-1 today (September 11, 2025). The move lets users trade Berachain-native assets directly through Sushi’s familiar UI.

Berachain is a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 built with the Cosmos SDK that uses a novel Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, a design intended to tie chain security to deep on-chain liquidity provisioning. The project’s docs explain PoL as an evolution of classical staking models that reward active liquidity participation.

Supporting 40+ Chains

On the user side, the integration is straightforward. Sushi’s Aggregator powers swaps on Berachain, aiming to find the best-price routes and provide a seamless multi-chain trading experience. Sushi now supports trading across 40+ chains, and Berachain is the newest addition. That means traders can access native Berachain tokens through the same swap flow they already use on Sushi.

Sushi’s announcement encourages users to “start swapping on Berachain via Sushi today,” and promises additional features to follow as the integration matures, a development that could help deepen liquidity on Berachain while giving Sushi users more cross-chain options. The official blog post from Sushi contains the full integration notes and links to Berachain’s docs for developers who want to learn more.

What to watch next? See how quickly liquidity and trading volume pick up on Berachain, and which Sushi features (liquidity mining, V3 pools, or cross-chain routing improvements) arrive next. For now, anyone interested can head to Sushi’s swap page to try Berachain trades.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was surging higher Thursday, driven by excitement over the upcoming exchange-traded fund listing and macroeconomic tailwinds.read more
SIX
SIX$0,02148-0,27%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09707-4,08%
DOGE
DOGE$0,2612+4,35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:23
Share
New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Decrypt , security firm Mosyle has revealed the cross-platform malware ModStealer , which can bypass detection from mainstream antivirus software by disguising itself as a background helper program. It specifically steals encrypted browser wallet data on Windows , Linux , and macOS systems. The malware is distributed through disguised job advertisements, targeting developers with Node.js installed. ModStealer automatically runs and collects wallet extensions, system credentials, and digital certificates, then uploads the data to a remote command-and-control (C2 ) server. Security experts warn that this malware poses a direct threat to crypto users and platforms, potentially leading to the leakage of private keys, mnemonics, and API keys, and triggering large-scale on-chain attacks.
CROSS
CROSS$0,24343-3,64%
NODE
NODE$0,08765+3,29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02663-0,18%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 13:31
Share
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0,16175+0,35%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0,00000000739+2,35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Spartans Draws Users With 300% Bonus, While Unibet Targets Poker Events and Bovada Focuses on Football Action

Anticipated Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment