TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for [...] The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for [...] The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/27 06:26
Solayer
LAYER$0.4227+1.36%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02773+7.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.12324+0.96%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00222-3.47%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23405+3.45%

TLDR

  • SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea.
  • The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon.
  • SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction.
  • The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for banks.
  • SWIFT is exploring stablecoins and interbank tokens as part of its blockchain pilot.

SWIFT has selected Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea to test blockchain-based transactions, signaling a challenge to Ripple. The pilot project involves major banks, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. It aims to move SWIFT’s messaging system on-chain, providing real-time monitoring and cost reductions.

SWIFT’s Blockchain Trial with Linea

SWIFT, the world’s largest interbank messaging network, is conducting a blockchain trial on Linea. The platform, developed by ConsenSys, enhances Ethereum’s scalability and privacy. SWIFT aims to improve payment systems by combining payment instructions and settlement into one on-chain transaction.

The trial targets operational efficiency, compliance, and confidentiality. It also promises to reduce payment costs. With SWIFT linking over 11,000 financial institutions globally, this project could reshape cross-border transactions.

SWIFT’s exploration of blockchain technology is a significant move. According to SWIFT executive Tom Zschach, banks will favor regulated stablecoins and tokenized deposits. This pilot offers a potential alternative to Ripple’s system, which has been gaining traction for cross-border payments.

Ripple Faces New Competition from SWIFT

Ripple, a long-time challenger to SWIFT, may face increased competition with this pilot. The blockchain network is known for its low fees and fast transaction times. SWIFT’s move into blockchain could threaten Ripple’s position in the payments sector.

Ripple’s model already uses tokenized messaging and settlement, reducing reliance on SWIFT’s infrastructure. However, SWIFT’s blockchain test could integrate similar features, giving banks more options. SWIFT’s exploration of stablecoin and interbank token initiatives shows its desire to challenge Ripple’s dominance.

The potential launch of a SWIFT stablecoin would add another layer of competition. If successful, this could make Ripple’s blockchain network less attractive. However, Ripple remains focused on expanding its blockchain-powered cross-border payment system.

Stablecoin and Interbank Token in the Pilot

The SWIFT pilot also includes developing an interbank token. This token could have stablecoin-like properties, helping SWIFT stay competitive. Ripple, however, has launched its own stablecoin demo as a countermeasure.

Although the pilot is still in its early stages, the potential impact is clear. The test must overcome integration challenges with existing banking systems and prove Linea’s security. The ongoing developments suggest that blockchain will increasingly become integral to traditional finance.

The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

The post Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is poised to further its continuous development with the introduction of the Fusaka upgrade, earmarked for early December. The timeline was disclosed during a recent All Core Developers Consensus call, revealing plans to elevate the blockchain’s capacity and efficiency. Continue Reading:Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-sets-december-date-for-fusaka-upgrade
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009854-41.72%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3883+4.94%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007419-1.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 21:41
Share
Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink Data Streams to deliver secure, high-speed onchain data by empowering next-generation DeFi protocols and institutional-grade adoption.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001494-2.67%
Taiko
TAIKO$0.3611+6.26%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:10
Share
NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

The NYDFS urges financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00489-10.27%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 14:56
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

FTX to Dispense $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Repayments This Month

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy