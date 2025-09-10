Swoosh! New Resorts Help Propel China Ski Industry Growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 12:32
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.06%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000441+2.72%
SKI MASK DOG
SKI$0.04251-0.72%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3237-6.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10266+0.54%

Snowboarders and skiers enjoy a run at the Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort, one of the world’s largest indoor ski resorts. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

China’s booming ski industry chalked up another year of growth in the latest season, helped by an increase in ski visits as well as the opening of new indoor and outdoor ski resorts, an annual industry survey reported recently.

The number of ski visits at domestic ski resorts climbed by nearly 13% in the year ending April 30 to 26 million, according to the China Ski Industry White Paper. The increase was led by visits at indoor ski resorts, which grew by 15% to 5.6 million – or more than a fifth of the country’s total.

The overall number of China ski resorts open to the public increased by 4% from a year earlier to 748, including 22 new ones and seven previously closed facilities that reopened, the report said. Growth in the number of new indoor resorts had the biggest percentage increase, with six opening in the last year, bringing the country’s total to 66 — more than double the 31 indoor resorts that China had in 2020.

“Indoor ski resorts are experiencing a comprehensive and unstoppable surge, becoming a key player in the Chinese ski market,” wrote report author Benny Wu. China today accounts for seven of the world’s largest indoor ski resorts – only SnowWorld Landgraaf in the Netherlands, Alpincenter Hamburg-Wittenberg in Germany and Ski Dubai in the UAE made the global top 10 from outside of China, according to the report. Shenzhen, China’s southern tech hub located north of Hong Kong, has ambitious plans to become home to the world’s largest indoor ski facility with the opening of the massive Qianhai Snow World before the end of this year.

Winter sports received a government policy boost following China’s successful 2015 bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. China won a country record 15 medals in the games; the government plans to grow China’s “ice and snow economy” to more than $208 billion by 2030, with particular focuses on winter sports, tourism and equipment manufacturing, according to the government-published China Daily.

Among Chinese companies eyeing winter sports growth has been sportswear maker Anta Sports, chaired by billionaire Ding Shizhong. An Anta-led group purchased Europe-based Amer Sports in 2019, gaining ownership of some of the world’s most popular ski brands including Arc’teryx, Salomon and Atomic. Amer’s shares have as much as tripled since it listed on the Nasdaq at $13 per share last year. Other investors in Amer include China’s FountainVest Partners and Canadian billionaire Chip Wilson, the founder of fashion brand lululemon. Among U.S. firms with a large China ski industry presence, Vermont-based snowboard maker Burton is the No. 1 snowboard brand in the country, the China Ski Industry White Paper said.

Heilongjiang, Xinjiang and Hebei topped provinces with the most ski resorts; Jilin, Hebei and Xinjiang led the ranks in number of ski visits. “Ultimately, the majority of the ski market will be concentrated in major destination skiing areas such as Jilin Province, Altay in Xinjiang, and Chongli in Hebei,” Wu wrote.

Relatively snow-poor Zhejiang had nine indoor resorts in the latest year, tops among China’s provinces, followed by Hunan and Jiangsu. Shanghai L+SNOW and Harbin BONSKI tied for China’s largest indoor resorts – as well as the world’s – last year with a 65,000 square meters of snow area.

China’s growth in indoor ski resorts is in line with an overall increase in their business globally. Globally, the indoor slope market will grow from $10.3 billion in 2024 to $22.3 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 8%, according to a report by Business Research Insights.

After Burton, Salomon and Nitro were the top three snowboard brands in China last year; Atomic, Head and Fischer topped traditional downhill ski brands, the China Ski Industry White Paper said.

China’s growing interest in winter sports has opened new space its sports and tourism exchanges with countries where skiing is popular. Chen Li, the consul general of the Chinese Consulate General in New York, said in a post in July after a visit to Vermont: “Since the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, winter sports have exploded in China. China’s already reached its goal of getting 300 million people involved. I would love to see more Vermont resorts bring their managerial expertise to and tap into the Chinese market, and I can’t wait for more Chinese skiers to discover and fall in love with Vermont’s trails—and probably its hot cocoa too.”

ForbesSeven Success Tips From Lululemon’s Billionaire Founder Chip WilsonBy Russell FlanneryForbesItaly Hopes Growing Chinese Passion For Winter Sports Leads To Olympic Business GoldBy Russell Flannery

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbeschina/2025/09/09/swoosh-new-resorts-help-propel-china-ski-industry-growth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

Polkadot started with a big technical blueprint. It was built on parachains, relay chains, and cross-chain messaging. The focus was clear: scalability and interoperability from day one. Developers liked this structure, and protocol builders saw it as a forward-looking design. But complexity came at a cost. Onboarding slowed, and regular users faced steep barriers. Incentives […] The post People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22705-1.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02176+8.85%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02017-0.19%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 10:00
Share
MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

PANews reported on September 10th that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Cybersecurity Threat and Vulnerability Information Sharing Platform (NVDB) recently discovered a high-risk out-of-bounds write vulnerability in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS, which has been exploited in cyberattacks. iOS/iPadOS/macOS are operating systems developed by Apple Inc. in the United States. Due to an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in their ImageIO framework, processing malicious image files can cause memory corruption.
Share
PANews2025/09/10 12:47
Share
Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Little Pepe heeft inmiddels meer dan $25 miljoen opgehaald tijdens de presale, waarbij tokens voor $0,0021 per stuk zijn verkocht. Volgens de makers gaat het project verder dan de gebruikelijke memecoin speculatie. Hun ambitie is het bouwen van een eigen Layer-2 blockchain die wordt aangedreven door memes en geen enkele belasting kent. Wat is Little Pepe? In de cryptowereld zijn er genoeg tokens met kikker thema’s voorbijgekomen, maar Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) presenteert zich als de volgende stap in de evolutie van meme coins. Het team omschrijft de coin als een Layer-2 project dat snelheid, veiligheid en extreem lage kosten combineert, allemaal verpakt in een meme cultuur. Het hart van dit netwerk wordt gevormd door de $LILPEPE token, die als brandstof dient voor het volledige ecosysteem. In de whitepaper staat dat gebruikers zich nog steeds vroeg in de reis bevinden en de kans krijgen om getuige te zijn van een nieuw gouden tijdperk voor memecoins. Pepe blijft daarin de heerser, terwijl Little Pepe Layer-2 zich opstelt als koning van een nieuw rijk. $LILPEPE is de utility token binnen het ecosysteem en vormt de kern van een nieuwe generatie Layer-2 blockchains. Op dit moment draait het project nog op Ethereum als ERC-20 token met 18 decimalen en een totale voorraad van 100 miljard stuks. Het verhaal dat het team vertelt, schetst Pepe als de oer kikker die ooit heerste over de meme wereld, maar die te maken kreeg met stijgende gas fees, trage transacties en afhakers. Little Pepe presenteert zich als de erfgenaam van de troon, niet zomaar een nieuwe memecoin, maar de oplossing voor de problemen van het oude rijk. De belofte is duidelijk, weg met de oude web3 sprookjes en een frisse start met Little Pepe, een Layer-2 blockchain die lage kosten, hoge snelheid en meme magie combineert. Volgens de ontwikkelaars is het project ontstaan uit de moerassen van Solidity en de jungles van JavaScript, gewapend met memes en battle tested code om zijn rechtmatige plaats op de troon in te nemen. Wat maakt Little Pepe anders dan andere meme coins? Volgens de makers onderscheidt Little Pepe zich met vier pijlers die inspelen op bekende blockchain problemen. Zo is er Meme Culture Integration, de blockchain zelf draait volledig op meme cultuur, in tegenstelling tot andere Layer-2 oplossingen die alleen Ethereum schaalbaar maken. Een ander belangrijk punt is de belofte van ultra lage tarieven. Waar Ethereum bekendstaat om hoge fees, moet deze nieuwe chain juist extreem goedkoop worden. Tegelijk legt het team de nadruk op veiligheid en snelheid. Transacties zouden razendsnel verwerkt worden zonder problemen. Daarnaast belooft het netwerk fast finality, oftewel vrijwel directe afwikkelingstijden. In de whitepaper wordt het zelfs omschreven als “sneller dan een tweet van Elon.” Een opvallend kenmerk is ook de zero tax policy, geen belasting op aankopen en verkopen. Of zoals het team schrijft, “jouw baby kikker hoort niet belast te worden voor het rondspringen.” Tokenomics en giveaway De totale voorraad van 100 miljard tokens is verdeeld over zeven categorieën. Voor de presale is 26,5% weggezet, terwijl 30% gereserveerd blijft voor de chain zelf en toekomstige infrastructuur. Verder is 13,5% bestemd voor staking en beloningen, 10% voor marketing, nog eens 10% voor liquiditeit en 10% voor CEX reserves. Het grootste aandeel gaat naar de reserves, waarmee de basis van de blockchain kan worden opgebouwd. De presale allocatie geeft vroege investeerders toegang, terwijl de liquiditeit en exchange reserves ruimte scheppen voor toekomstige listings. Voor holders zijn er staking- en beloningsmechanismen, die volgens het team laten zien dat dit “niet zomaar een meme coin is, maar een project met een ziel.” Om de lancering kracht bij te zetten, organiseert Little Pepe een giveaway van $ 777.000. Tien winnaars ontvangen elk voor $77.000 aan $LILPEPE tokens. Meedoen kan door minimaal $100 te investeren in de presale en aanvullende acties te voltooien, zoals volgen, delen en vrienden taggen. Extra taken zorgen voor meer winkansen. Hoe doe je mee aan de presale Wie wil instappen, doorloopt drie stappen. Allereerst is er een wallet nodig die gekoppeld wordt aan de presale widget op de website van Little Pepe. Met ETH (ERC20) kunnen $LILPEPE tokens worden gekocht. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om met USDT in te stappen, zolang deze via het Ethereum netwerk wordt verstuurd en er genoeg ETH beschikbaar is om de gas fees te dekken. Ook creditcards of debitcards worden geaccepteerd, al is ook dan een DeFi wallet vereist. Het team heeft hiervoor een handleiding gepubliceerd. Volgens de whitepaper FAQ worden tokens pas na afloop van de presale verdeeld. Gebruikers hoeven alleen hun wallet te koppelen en kunnen daarna hun $LILPEPE claimen. Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001857-14.50%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009976-2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001682-0.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 11:46
Share

Trending News

More

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

Why BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Draws Early Buyers While Official Trump and Bonk Stay in the Spotlight

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference