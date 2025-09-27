PANews reported on September 27 that according to BitcoinTreasuries, Richard Byworth, partner of Swiss hedge fund Syz Capital, is withdrawing funds from Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and some Bitcoin ETF investments, and has begun to invest in Japanese Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet. He expects the company's market performance to outperform Bitcoin's recent market trends by more than 50%.PANews reported on September 27 that according to BitcoinTreasuries, Richard Byworth, partner of Swiss hedge fund Syz Capital, is withdrawing funds from Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and some Bitcoin ETF investments, and has begun to invest in Japanese Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet. He expects the company's market performance to outperform Bitcoin's recent market trends by more than 50%.

Syz Capital Partner Richard Byworth Withdraws from Bitcoin ETFs and MSTR to Metaplanet

By: PANews
2025/09/27 17:18
PANews reported on September 27 that according to BitcoinTreasuries, Richard Byworth, partner of Swiss hedge fund Syz Capital, is withdrawing funds from Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and some Bitcoin ETF investments, and has begun to invest in Japanese Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet. He expects the company's market performance to outperform Bitcoin's recent market trends by more than 50%.

