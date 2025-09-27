The post T Rex’s 2x BitMine ETF sees $32m on first day, third best of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways T-Rex’s 2X BitMine ETF (BMNU) recorded $32 million in trading volume on its first day, making it the third-best ETF launch of 2025. BMNU offers investors 2X leveraged daily exposure to BitMine’s stock performance, appealing to those seeking amplified returns tied to cryptocurrency-related firms. T-Rex launched its 2X BitMine ETF (BMNU) today, generating $32 million in first-day trading volume and ranking as the third-best ETF debut of 2025, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), which holds 2.4 million ETH valued at $9.6 billion. The product capitalizes on growing investor interest in companies with substantial crypto treasury holdings, particularly those focused on Ethereum accumulation. BMNU’s debut volume trails only the XRP ETF and Dan Ives ETF among approximately 650 ETFs launched in 2025. The strong opening reflects a robust appetite for leveraged crypto exposure products amid rising institutional adoption of digital assets. BitMine has positioned itself as a leading Ethereum accumulator. The company has signaled ambitions to reach a 5% Ethereum supply target. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/t-rex-2x-bitmine-etf-bmnu-crypto-treasury-debut-2025/The post T Rex’s 2x BitMine ETF sees $32m on first day, third best of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways T-Rex’s 2X BitMine ETF (BMNU) recorded $32 million in trading volume on its first day, making it the third-best ETF launch of 2025. BMNU offers investors 2X leveraged daily exposure to BitMine’s stock performance, appealing to those seeking amplified returns tied to cryptocurrency-related firms. T-Rex launched its 2X BitMine ETF (BMNU) today, generating $32 million in first-day trading volume and ranking as the third-best ETF debut of 2025, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), which holds 2.4 million ETH valued at $9.6 billion. The product capitalizes on growing investor interest in companies with substantial crypto treasury holdings, particularly those focused on Ethereum accumulation. BMNU’s debut volume trails only the XRP ETF and Dan Ives ETF among approximately 650 ETFs launched in 2025. The strong opening reflects a robust appetite for leveraged crypto exposure products amid rising institutional adoption of digital assets. BitMine has positioned itself as a leading Ethereum accumulator. The company has signaled ambitions to reach a 5% Ethereum supply target. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/t-rex-2x-bitmine-etf-bmnu-crypto-treasury-debut-2025/

T Rex’s 2x BitMine ETF sees $32m on first day, third best of 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:47
Key Takeaways

  • T-Rex’s 2X BitMine ETF (BMNU) recorded $32 million in trading volume on its first day, making it the third-best ETF launch of 2025.
  • BMNU offers investors 2X leveraged daily exposure to BitMine’s stock performance, appealing to those seeking amplified returns tied to cryptocurrency-related firms.

T-Rex launched its 2X BitMine ETF (BMNU) today, generating $32 million in first-day trading volume and ranking as the third-best ETF debut of 2025, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), which holds 2.4 million ETH valued at $9.6 billion. The product capitalizes on growing investor interest in companies with substantial crypto treasury holdings, particularly those focused on Ethereum accumulation.

BMNU’s debut volume trails only the XRP ETF and Dan Ives ETF among approximately 650 ETFs launched in 2025. The strong opening reflects a robust appetite for leveraged crypto exposure products amid rising institutional adoption of digital assets.

BitMine has positioned itself as a leading Ethereum accumulator. The company has signaled ambitions to reach a 5% Ethereum supply target.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/t-rex-2x-bitmine-etf-bmnu-crypto-treasury-debut-2025/

