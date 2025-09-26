TCL Team Boxing League Turns Setback Into Springboard

Team Combat League (TCL) was the standout on Dr. Phil’s Merit TV, and is now in search of a new outlet. Team Boxing League

When TCL Team Boxing League, an innovative and fast-paced new boxing venture, was hitting its stride, it faced a sudden blow: its broadcast partner, Merit TV, filed for bankruptcy. For many emerging sports properties, that could have been the end. But for TCL, it became an unexpected turning point—one that propelled the league’s growth and sharpened its vision.

While boxing remains a major global draw — Netflix reports a massive 36.6 million viewers tuned in for the Terence Crawford versus Canelo Alvarez matchup on September 13 (according to data from VideoAmp) — TCL has set itself apart by adding a unique twist to the traditional sport. Where others rely on classic formats, TCL has reinvented the game, drawing in fresh audiences and carving out a distinctive niche in the crowded world of boxing.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Terence Crawford lands a left on Canelo Alvarez in their undisputed super middleweight title fight during Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Fighting Tradition: Reimagining the Boxing Format

Co-founded in 2022 by Kevin Cassidy, a veteran entrepreneur and lifelong boxing fan, TCL was created to shake up a sport for today’s active audience.

“Boxing is a classic and proven sport,” Cassidy said. “But the way it was presented didn’t match the pace of today’s world. We saw an opportunity to not just revive the sport, but to reframe how it is consumed and understood.”

Unlike traditional boxing, which focuses on individual, multi-round bouts, TCL introduced a team-based format that brings speed, structure, and spectacle to the ring. Events are composed of 24 one-round matchups between fighters from multiple weight classes, including both male and female athletes.

Each team fields a roster of 12 men and 4 women, drawing from a talent pool that includes up-and-comers, former Olympians, and experienced pros. Teams compete in a round-robin format, and the league features cities like New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta — each with its own distinct culture and fanbase.

“We wanted to create something that was entertaining, but also respected the core of boxing,” Cassidy explained. “It’s a chess match, not just a slugfest. And by adding the team element, we added structure and stakes that keep people engaged from start to finish.”

Kevin Cassidy is a veteran entrepreneur and lifelong boxing fan who co-founded TLC Team Boxing League. TCL Team Boxing League

Built for the Modern Viewer

TCL’s format isn’t just different — it’s engineered to align with modern content consumption habits.

“We’re living in a world where most people are watching TikToks between meetings or scrolling through highlights on their phone while doing everyday things,” Cassidy said. “That means you need to grab them fast, deliver value quickly, and make them care about what happens next.”

In short, TCL matches the rhythm of digital life. Short, high-stakes matchups keep fans engaged. The team format builds loyalty and identity. And the inclusion of both men and women on every team opens the door for broader fan appeal.

“It’s not just a fight, it’s a season. It’s not just a fighter, it’s a city. And it’s not just a punch, it’s a strategy,” Cassidy added. “We’re packaging boxing in a way that respects the sport but makes it accessible and bingeable for the next generation.”

The league’s primary demographic is 18–44, and much of its marketing strategy has focused on social-first content, athlete storytelling, and strategic partnerships with influencers and sports platforms.

TCL Team Boxing League features a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, Team Combat League

The Unexpected Setback That Fueled a Leap Forward

TCL got its first national broadcast exposure through Merit TV, the network launched by Dr. Phil McGraw. Though small, Merit gave TCL the platform it needed to reach early adopters and collect key data about its fan base.

“Merit gave a fledgling league a shot,” Cassidy said. “Even as their footprint shrank, our numbers went up. We went from a new product to the top product on a smaller network.”

But when Merit recently filed for bankruptcy, the league suddenly was losing its broadcast home — a potentially destabilizing blow. Yet rather than scale back, TCL pivoted hard into digital growth and new media channels.

The numbers (according to TCL proprietary data, collected via app analytics, social media dashboards, and YouTube insights), prove the league’s value elsewhere:

Over 12 million total unique viewers combined (based on linear and streaming).

Over 1.4 million viewers on YouTube.

Over 495,000 viewers for the season-final event, MegaBrawl. in August 2025.

The Megabrawl at TCL Team Boxing League is one of the league’s signature events. TCL Team Boxing League

Over 162,000 followers on social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Threads).

“We weren’t tied to just one platform,” Cassidy said. “We had our own app. We were already active on YouTube. When Merit fell apart, we didn’t fall with them — we surged forward.”

Telling the Stories Behind the Punches

The stories behind the participants is on the docuseries docket at TCL Team Boxing League. TCL Team Boxing League

While the in-ring product is fast and electrifying, TCL is doubling down on what happens outside the ring: storytelling.

The league is now developing docuseries-style content and behind-the-scenes programming that will introduce fans to the personalities, rivalries, and backgrounds that give the sport depth.

“People want to know more than just the result,” Cassidy said. “They want to know who this fighter is, what they’ve been through, why they’re here, and what’s on the line.”

That human connection — the narrative arc — is part of what separates TCL from traditional boxing promotions, which have often focused solely on marquee names and title belts.

“The highest rated shows are sports, the content behind it serves as both marketing and filler between events. TCL can really capitalize on this because they are not exclusive —they are real people with real stories, any one of us could be one of them. And, it’s not expensive,” noted Mike Tankel, partner/optimist at the marketing and development firm To Be Continued. “While losing Merit TV might be seen as a negative, TCL is now armed with data, results and stories, ready to be scaled well beyond their fandom.

A League with Cultural Reach

Part of TCL’s unique positioning is that it bridges combat sports with mainstream culture. Fighters represent cities, not just themselves, adding tribal energy and civic pride to every match.

“We’re giving people a reason to come out and a reason to stay tuned in,” Cassidy said. “It’s boxing reimagined as a cultural event, not just a niche sport.

Fighters represent cities, not just themselves, at TCL Team Boxing League. TCL Team Boxing League

What’s Next for TCL?

With new potential broadcast and streaming partnerships in the works, TCL is now looking to scale. The goal: expand from 12 teams to 28 cities by 2028. This year alone, the league held 56 events across 34 dates nationwide, with ambitions to grow both in frequency and production value.

Beyond expansion, TCL is also looking to launch international exhibitions to test global interest, roll out merchandise and licensing deals, and produce episodic content for streaming platforms

“We’re not trying to be a fight promotion,” Cassidy emphasized. “We’re building a sports league. With teams, stories, rivalries, seasons, and most importantly — a growing, connected fanbase.”

Turning a Knockdown Into a Comeback

For most leagues, the loss of a TV partner is a crisis. For TCL, it was the moment the gloves came off.

“With minimal backing, TCL has already proven its concept, built momentum, and sparked a growing fanbase. Audiences aren’t just following individual fighters — they’re rallying behind their city-based teams. The marketing is built in, and the round robin approach gives it the “TikTok sports” look, assuring any future marketing is already well established,” said Mike Tankel. “For a streamer looking to boost their audience, establish appointment television and support this growing sports and merchandise fandom, there is a tremendous opportunity ahead.”

“But who is the right streamer? It should be one willing to promote, capable of monetizing and supporting this audience and willing to take some bold steps to get to the big numbers,” he added.

By leaning into innovation, community, and culture — and refusing to compromise the quality or pace of its product — Team Combat League is forging ahead. What started as an idea is now a full-fledged sports property with momentum, metrics, and market appeal.

“We’re not just weathering the storm,” Cassidy said. “We’re using it to fuel our next phase. And the future? It’s wide open.”

In a media landscape flooded with options and short on attention, TCL is proving that combat sports can evolve by adapting to the world around them. Team Combat League isn’t just boxing with a twist. It’s boxing with a future.

And in the language of the sport, sometimes getting knocked down is the only way to find out just how strong you really are.