Teaser Photos For New ‘South Park’ Episode Include Trump Appearance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:22
Image from “South Park.”

Comedy Central/Paramount+

President Donald Trump — and Satan — are in one of the two images from the new South Park episode this week.

South Park unexpectedly postponed last week’s episode at the last minute on Sept. 17, as co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone issued a statement that reads, “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done on time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

ForbesWhen Is New Episode Of ‘South Park’ And Will It Address Jimmy Kimmel Controversy?By Tim Lammers

The delay came a week after the assassination of right-wing activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk, who was previously mocked on this season’s second episode on Aug. 6. Kirk, however, took the South Park mockery in stride and said on his podcast and in interviews that he was honored to be lampooned on the show.

The question remained, however, whether Parker and Stone would continue to mock Trump, his administration, policies and MAGA supporters given the intense political atmosphere following Kirk’s death, which was exacerbated by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension over comments he made days after the assassination. Kimmel returned to the air on Tuesday night after the show was suspended for a week.

Forbes‘South Park’ Co-Creator On Episode 5 Delay: ‘No One Censored Us’By Tim Lammers

The teaser for Wednesday night’s episode on Comedy Central was posted on Wednesday morning on South Park’s X account and partially reads, “Kyle and Cartman are at odds when a prediction markets app gets popular with their fellow students in an all-new episode tonight.”

One of the photos shows Jesus, Kyle and other students in a hallway in South Park Elementary, while the other photo shows Trump serving a bowl of food to Satan in bed in the White House.

Teaser image of Satan and President Donald Trump in “South Park” Season 27, Episode 5.

Comedy Central/Paramount+/South Park X Account

South Park Season 27, Episode 5 premieres on cable on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET/PT and begins streaming at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on Paramount+.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/24/teaser-photos-for-new-south-park-episode-include-trump-appearance/

