Telegram Embraces Web3 with NFT StickersTelegram Embraces Web3 with NFT Stickers

Telegram Launches NFT Stickers on TON Blockchain: A New Era for Digital Culture

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/24 23:13
TONCOIN
TON$2.828+0.28%
ERA
ERA$0.6001-0.89%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004366-0.13%

Telegram, the renowned messaging platform with over 900 million active monthly users, takes a decisive step into the world of Web3.

Starting today, thanks to the Sticker Pack initiative, NFT stickers are officially available on TON Blockchain. This innovation transforms one of the most loved and used tools by Telegram users into true digital assets: rare, ownable, and tradable directly within the app.

From Pavel Durov’s Vision to Reality

The idea of bringing stickers into the world of NFTs was anticipated by Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, during TOKEN2049 in Dubai in April 2024. Until today, ownership on Telegram was limited to elements like usernames, anonymous numbers, and gifts.

The arrival of NFT stickers represents the natural evolution of this strategy, offering users a new way to express identity and community belonging, with the possibility of truly owning the symbols they use every day.

NFT Stickers: What Changes for Users

With the official launch, users can now mint limited edition stickers created by artists and communities from all over Web3, including well-known names like BAYC and Pudgy Penguins.

These stickers can be transformed into NFTs on TON Blockchain, thus becoming unique and tradable digital items.

NFT stickers are accessible directly in the app via Sticker Pack or through Getgems, the largest NFT marketplace on TON. The sticker market on TON was already buzzing: just in the last month, the trading volume grew by 8%, reaching 1.6 million dollars. With this new feature, the growth prospects are exponential.

An Opportunity for Digital Culture

Stickers have always been one of the most powerful tools for communication on Telegram, exchanged millions of times every day.

Bringing them on-chain opens the doors to one of the largest potential waves of NFT adoption ever seen so far. As Alex T., Head of Growth at Sticker Pack, points out, the TON community has long been asking for this innovation, and the moment has finally arrived.

> “Stickers are much more than simple images: they are cultural artifacts that unite communities under shared symbols. We believe that NFT stickers should be integrated directly into Telegram, just as is already the case for usernames, gifts, and anonymous numbers. Today’s launch is a fundamental step towards this vision.”

Collaborations and New Frontiers

Sticker Pack has already announced significant collaborations coming up, including a collection created by one of the leading Hollywood studios. At the same time, a platform designed for creators is in development, which will allow new audiences to engage in the TON Web3 ecosystem and contribute to the revival of the global NFT market.

The tokenization of stickers follows the success achieved with the tokenization of gifts on Telegram, which had already led to a surge in volumes in the secondary market. Now, with stickers available on-chain, many in the TON community believe that Telegram is ready for its next big moment in the world of NFTs.

NFT Stickers: A New Way to Experience the Community

The introduction of NFT stickers is not just a technological matter, but represents a cultural shift. Users can finally own and trade the symbols that represent their digital identity, strengthening the sense of belonging and active participation in Telegram communities.

The possibility of minting existing stickers and transforming them into NFTs puts the power directly in the hands of users, who become protagonists in the creation and dissemination of new digital cultural trends. This creator-first approach promises to attract artists, brands, and communities from all over the world, bringing Telegram and TON Blockchain to the center of the Web3 scene.

The Future of Stickers on Telegram

The stated goal is to fully integrate NFT stickers into the Telegram experience, making them an essential component of the platform, on par with usernames and gifts. With the support of major international IPs and an increasingly engaged community, Telegram is preparing to lead a new era of NFT adoption on a global scale.

The launch of NFT stickers thus marks a historic moment for Telegram and the world of digital messaging, paving the way for new forms of expression, ownership, and exchange at the heart of online communities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit [New York, September 2025] Amid the recent sharp decline in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have collectively plummeted, and investor sentiment has been subdued. However, on-chain data shows that some crypto whales are rapidly shifting strategies, turning to IOTA Miner […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,382.5+1.07%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1701-0.75%
XRP
XRP$2.9482+3.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 04:00
Share
EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

The post EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The forex market is famous for offering easy and rapid execution of trades. It is the most liquid financial market as traders trade trillions of dollars every day. This market provides a huge potential for profit, but it also demands risk tolerance, extensive knowledge, and discipline.  People who wish to make a profit while trading global currencies must learn and hone forex trading skills. EarnForex has helped many retail traders avoid losing money.  Since millions of people are interested in trading cryptocurrencies, EarnForex is helping them discover the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers. If you also wish to trade crypto pairs, check the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers EarnForex recommends.  Featuring the Best Crypto Prop Firms for Aspiring Traders The best crypto prop firms offer platforms and capital to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos. Traders find these companies beneficial because they do not need to worry about the capital. Traders get the platform and fund for trading, but these services are not free. Crypto prop firms support traders for a profit split.  Crypto prop firms provide traders with a “demo” account. Every trader goes through an evaluation phase to prove their trading skills. Once the challenge is successfully completed, the trader can access the company’s capital.  The best crypto prop firms also offer cutting-edge trading tools and other resources while sharing the profits traders make.  Many traders believe crypto prop firms are better than forex prop firms. The market remains open 24/7, so traders get better trading time flexibility from prop firms. Most forex prop firms have strict rules against trading during high-impact news events. Conversely, the best crypto prop firms look more forgiving.  If you are seeking capital to trade crypto pairs, join the top crypto prop firm to start trading. Remember,…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01465--%
GET
GET$0.005446-6.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08475-0.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:10
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0.013781-0.27%
Union
U$0.010267+2.56%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0307+1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Next Big Crypto Picks: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

Stablecoins need consumer protections to unseat incumbents: Crypto exec