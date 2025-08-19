TeraWulf plans to raise $400 million through convertible bonds, increasing Google's stake to 14%.

PANews reported on August 18th that Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf plans to raise $400 million through the issuance of convertible bonds maturing in 2031 to support data center expansion and related transactions. Cloud computing provider Fluidstack is expanding its lease on the Lake Mariner campus to 160 megawatts, with Google providing $320 million in financing and increasing its stake in TeraWulf to 14%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.