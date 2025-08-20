Tesla Rival Faraday Future Unveils Multibillion-Dollar Crypto Reserve Strategy ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:59
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018304-4.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,206.27-2.61%
Capverse
CAP$0.06421-0.49%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103--%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.232-2.83%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13786+0.16%
Elon Musk's Tesla Can't Say No To Bitcoin Payments In El Salvador

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has announced its plans to create its crypto treasury, marking a bold step into digital assets. The company intends to initially buy $30 million worth of crypto, with plans to grow its portfolio up to  “tens of billions” over time. 

Faraday Starts With $30 Million Crypto Tranche

The electric vehicle startup stated on Sunday that it intended to create a “C10 (Crypto 10) Treasury” product and initially purchase $30 million worth of crypto this week, which it expected to “reach tens of billions in size.”

The C10 Treasury is a basket of the top 10 crypto assets weighed by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Bitcoin constitutes 50% of the fund, while Ethereum has a 23.7% share. Faraday Future also revealed it plans to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the product.

The company’s crypto strategy also entails acquiring $500 million to $1 billion worth of crypto from the top 10 cryptos by market cap for its strategic reserve.

“The next decade could be a super long bull cycle for the crypto market,” opined Ian Calderon, Faraday Future co-creation officer and founding board member of the California Blockchain Working Group.

AdvertisementFollow ZyCrypto On Google News

&nbsp

Faraday Future is the latest publicly listed company pivoting to a crypto strategy, a trend that has seen billions of dollars in funding and helped boost share prices as Wall Street looks to gain crypto exposure.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Tesla holds the 11th-largest Bitcoin stash with an 11,509 BTC stockpile. The EV maker first bought $1.5 billion worth of the bellweather crypto in February 2021, driving the price of the digital coin to new highs.

Growing Corporate Crypto Adoption Wave

Despite the latest crypto market correction, publicly listed crypto treasury firms are continuing to grow their strategic crypto reserves.

Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder and original treasury play, snatched up an additional 430 BTC worth $51 million last week. 

In the meantime, Tom Lee-led BitMine Immersion Technologies announced Monday that its holdings surpassed 1.5 million ether (ETH) worth roughly $6.6 billion. With the latest buy, the Ether treasury firm has become the second-biggest public corporate crypto owner, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

Bitcoin surpassed its previous all-time high in early August after briefly trading above $124,000. The crypto has since sunk to $115,602 as of publication time, according to crypto data provider Coingecko.


Ads by Cointraffic

Source: https://zycrypto.com/tesla-rival-faraday-future-unveils-multibillion-dollar-crypto-reserve-strategy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002154-4.69%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.55%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023-1.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176.82-3.32%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-0.44%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.272429-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022