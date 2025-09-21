TLDR Tesla received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona with safety drivers, expanding beyond its Austin pilot program Stock rose 2.21% to $426.07 following the Arizona testing announcement Vehicle deliveries are down year over year, but energy storage business shows strong margins around 30% Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for stability after [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Tesla received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona with safety drivers, expanding beyond its Austin pilot program Stock rose 2.21% to $426.07 following the Arizona testing announcement Vehicle deliveries are down year over year, but energy storage business shows strong margins around 30% Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for stability after [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

By: Coincentral
2025/09/21 20:30
Oasis
ROSE$0.03024+0.66%

TLDR

  • Tesla received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona with safety drivers, expanding beyond its Austin pilot program
  • Stock rose 2.21% to $426.07 following the Arizona testing announcement
  • Vehicle deliveries are down year over year, but energy storage business shows strong margins around 30%
  • Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for stability after recent pullbacks in vehicle sales
  • Analysts maintain a Hold rating with average price target of $321.86, implying 24% downside from current levels

Tesla shares climbed 2.21% to $426.07 on Friday after the company received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation cleared Tesla to begin autonomous vehicle trials in the Phoenix Metro area.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

The testing program will require safety drivers inside each vehicle. Tesla has not announced when the trials will start or how long they will continue.

This marks Tesla’s second major testing location after launching a small pilot program in Austin, Texas earlier this year. The Austin program operates about a dozen vehicles with safety monitors in passenger seats.

Arizona has become a popular testing ground for autonomous vehicles. Companies like Waymo and General Motors’ Cruise already operate in the region.

Phoenix offers wide roads and mixed traffic conditions that make it ideal for testing. Tesla can currently only test vehicles with human oversight in Arizona.

The company would need additional approval to run commercial robotaxi services without safety drivers. CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla plans to launch robotaxi services covering about half the United States by end of 2025.

Vehicle Sales Face Headwinds

Tesla’s second quarter results showed total revenue of $22.5 billion, down 12% year over year. Automotive revenue fell 16% as deliveries dropped and average selling prices declined.

Automotive gross margin was 17.2%, down from 18.5% a year earlier. The company cited lower prices and fewer regulatory credits as challenges.

Operating expenses increased as Tesla invested more in artificial intelligence and product development. Vehicle deliveries remain down compared to last year.

Energy Business Provides Bright Spot

Tesla’s energy storage business delivered strong performance with gross margins of 30.3% in the second quarter. The segment maintained 29.6% margins for the first half of 2025.

Energy deployments totaled 9.6 gigawatt hours in Q2. Tesla deployed 20 GWh through the first six months of 2025.

The company recently introduced new Megapack 3 and Megablock systems in September. These products target utility and data center customers.

Tesla’s balance sheet remains strong with $15.6 billion in cash and $21.2 billion in short-term investments as of June 30. Operating cash flow was $4.7 billion through the first half of 2025.

Analysts maintain a Hold rating on Tesla stock based on 34 ratings in the last three months. The average price target stands at $321.86, suggesting 24% downside from current levels.

Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for signs the business is stabilizing. The stock trades at more than 250 times earnings as of current levels.

The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

 The accusations that the World Liberty of Trump Family has some behind-the-scenes deals with the enemies of the US have caused concerns in the country’s security and finances. The World Liberty, which is an organization of the Trump Family, is heavily scrutinized. According to a recent report by Accountable.us, there were reported deals with rivals […] The post Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.407-0.46%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07494+11.07%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02027+2.94%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 20:00
Share
Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

The post Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive step in shaping how new technologies are deployed across the country. Italy sets tough penalties for offenders The legislation, ministers argue, lays out the boundaries for human-centric, transparent, and safe use of AI while balancing the need to foster innovation, cybersecurity, and economic growth. The law casts its net widely, and it stretches into healthcare, schools, the justice system, workplaces, sport, and the public sector. AI access for children under 14 has also been tightened, and it now requires parental consent. “This law brings innovation back within the perimeter of the public interest, steering AI toward growth, rights and full protection of citizens.” Alessio Butti, the undersecretary for digital transformation. Lawmakers also opted for a hard line on abuses. A new offence has been added to the criminal code covering the unlawful spread of AI-generated or manipulated content, such as deepfakes. Anyone found guilty faces between one and five years in prison if their actions cause harm. Using AI to commit fraud, identity theft, market manipulation, or money laundering will now be treated as an aggravating circumstance, raising potential sentences by a third. Judges remain the sole authority in legal rulings, though courts are empowered to demand rapid takedowns of illicit material. Government agencies to oversee its implementation Responsibility for enforcing the regime lies with the Agency for Digital Italy and the National Cybersecurity Agency, though existing financial watchdogs such as the Bank of Italy and Consob retain powers in their own spheres. The Department…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4384-5.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01741-1.78%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006613-1.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:05
Share
Data: BNB Chain has generated over $350 million in fee revenue in the third quarter of this year

Data: BNB Chain has generated over $350 million in fee revenue in the third quarter of this year

PANews reported on September 21 that according to data disclosed by Token Terminal on the X platform, BNB Chain generated US$357.3 million in fee income in the third quarter of this year, setting a record high since the first quarter of 2023. The platforms with the largest contributions include: PancakeSwap, Venus, Uniswap, Solv Protocol, Aave, APX, Thena, Euler, DODO and LayerZero.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,053.33+5.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363+1.26%
DODO
DODO$0.05119+8.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/21 20:19
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Data: BNB Chain has generated over $350 million in fee revenue in the third quarter of this year

Ethereum test opnieuw $4.500: breakout of afwijzing?

Flora Growth Unveils $401M Treasury to Power 0G AI Blockchain Innovation