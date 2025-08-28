Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in a native version, with lighter and more private transactions anchored to the security of Bitcoin. In this guide: how it works, compatible wallets, advantages, risks, and what to monitor in the coming months.
Recently, Tether announced the launch of USD₮ on RGB, aiming for faster payments, greater privacy, and reduced pressure on the main chain.
The move, although the exact date and some technical details remain according to what is reported on the official Tether channels, shifts the issuance and transfer of assets to a client-side model that leaves Bitcoin as the security anchor.
In this context, the stated goal is to lighten the network while maintaining finality and immutability guaranteed by the base layer.
According to the official changelogs and analyses from the specialized press, the RGB protocol reached an operational milestone with the release v0.11.1 in July 2025, enabling the creation of assets on mainnet as reported by Bitcoin Magazine on July 22, 2025.
In recent months, we have been monitoring the public repositories of the RGB-WG and the bridging test logs: a first transfer of USDT via RGB was reported on August 12, 2025, a step that confirms the operability of the test bridges and the speed with which the ecosystem is iterating on integrations.
RGB is a user-side validation protocol that allows the creation and exchange of digital assets by leveraging Bitcoin as the finality layer.
It is not a separate blockchain: heavy data remains off-chain, while only compact commitments are anchored on Bitcoin.
It should be noted that, with the release of v0.11.1 (mainnet, July 2025), RGB has reached sufficient maturity to enable real asset issuance, paving the way for a native stablecoin like USD₮.
An interesting aspect is the modular architecture, designed to minimize the footprint on the chain. Explore the technology on the official RGB website and consult the technical specifications of the protocol. A detailed analysis is available on Bitcoin Magazine.
The model is simple in logic but advanced in implementation. In summary, the operational complexity is shifted to the clients, while Bitcoin remains the anchor ledger.
The transition to RGB aims to reduce the on-chain footprint of assets and improve the user experience. An interesting aspect is the ability to decouple the frequency of anchorings and the volume of off-chain trades, impacting costs.
With USD₮ on RGB, it will be possible to hold BTC and USD₮ in the same wallet, as long as it is compatible with the RGB standard. In this context, the management of local data becomes an integral part of security.
For tools and updates, visit the official RGB page and the working group repositories. It should be noted that the roadmaps of individual teams may vary.
Tether’s move could accelerate the adoption of tokenized assets on Bitcoin, unlocking practical scenarios such as retail payments in USD₮ with reduced costs, more efficient remittances, and volatility management for users and merchants.
It should be noted that, to materialize on a large scale, solid wallet-side integrations, reliable compliance tools, and interoperability paths with Lightning will be needed, as discussed in various industry analyses and technical notes published by the RGB-WG. Adoption scenarios of stablecoins in fintech are also analyzed on Cryptonomist.ch.
Thanks to its off-chain nature, RGB allows offline transactions through the exchange of proofs between devices and subsequent reconciliation when the connection is available.
This model can prove useful in areas with low connectivity and in proximity contexts such as fairs, transportation, and retail environments. In this sense, operational resilience can improve, while still being tied to the correct management of proofs by users.
In the coming months, certain technical and regulatory junctions will be crucial, influencing the adoption of USD₮ on Bitcoin with RGB.
Tether has announced the launch of USD₮ on RGB recently. The availability in wallets will depend on the update of individual providers and, until public versions are released, the use will remain limited. In other words, the timing may vary from project to project.
Yes. To create, send, and receive native USD₮ on Bitcoin, it will be necessary to use an RGB-compatible wallet. It is important to check your provider’s documentation before proceeding to avoid configuration errors.
The on-chain fees, applied for the anchors, are calculated in BTC. The off-chain transactions between users involve local costs and do not require the publication of details on the chain; Tether has not yet provided official figures.
Compatibility is not guaranteed natively. Currently, work is underway on integrations and bridges, but the implementation timeline depends on the progress of developers and the development of standards.
Proofs are essential to attest to the ownership of the asset. Without them, recovery could be impossible, so it is essential to follow the backup guidelines provided by the wallet and store them in secure copies.
In summary, USD₮ on Bitcoin with RGB introduces a native stablecoin that leverages Bitcoin’s security and reduces on-chain exposure. Effective adoption will depend on the maturity of wallets, interoperability with Lightning Network, and clear regulatory definitions in major markets, elements that will need to be monitored in the coming months.