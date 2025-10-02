The post Tether Partners With Rumble to Enter the US Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Tether launches USAT token with Rumble’s 51M users backing New wallet to support USAT, stablecoins, and tokenized gold Tether strengthens U.S. presence after $1B Bitcoin purchase Tether Partners With Rumble to Launch USAT Token Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is moving to expand its presence in the U.S. crypto market with a new token called USAT. CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed in an interview with Bloomberg that the company will promote the token through Rumble, a video platform positioning itself as a rival to YouTube with 51 million monthly users. According to Tether, USAT will comply with U.S. regulatory requirements and will be integrated into a crypto wallet currently being developed by Rumble. Beyond USAT, the wallet is expected to support other stablecoins and tokenized assets such as gold. Tether described this wallet as “the centerpiece” of its expansion into digital assets. A $775 Million Bet on Rumble and the US Market Bloomberg reported that Tether owns 48% of Rumble following a $775 million investment in 2024, giving it significant influence over the platform. Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovsky confirmed the partnership, emphasizing that Rumble represents freedom of speech, while Tether and the decentralized internet embody true financial freedom. The announcement comes as Tether continues to expand its crypto footprint. At the end of Q3, the company also acquired $1 billion worth of Bitcoin, further reinforcing its strategy of diversification and deeper presence in the U.S. market. Rumble recently reported Q2 2025 revenue of $25.1 million, a 12% increase versus the same period last year, even as its monthly active users fell to 51 million, likely due to a seasonal cooling post-election cycle. The company also saw a 24% jump in average revenue per user (ARPU), driven by higher subscription and licensing income. Meanwhile, Tether holds over $120… The post Tether Partners With Rumble to Enter the US Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Tether launches USAT token with Rumble’s 51M users backing New wallet to support USAT, stablecoins, and tokenized gold Tether strengthens U.S. presence after $1B Bitcoin purchase Tether Partners With Rumble to Launch USAT Token Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is moving to expand its presence in the U.S. crypto market with a new token called USAT. CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed in an interview with Bloomberg that the company will promote the token through Rumble, a video platform positioning itself as a rival to YouTube with 51 million monthly users. According to Tether, USAT will comply with U.S. regulatory requirements and will be integrated into a crypto wallet currently being developed by Rumble. Beyond USAT, the wallet is expected to support other stablecoins and tokenized assets such as gold. Tether described this wallet as “the centerpiece” of its expansion into digital assets. A $775 Million Bet on Rumble and the US Market Bloomberg reported that Tether owns 48% of Rumble following a $775 million investment in 2024, giving it significant influence over the platform. Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovsky confirmed the partnership, emphasizing that Rumble represents freedom of speech, while Tether and the decentralized internet embody true financial freedom. The announcement comes as Tether continues to expand its crypto footprint. At the end of Q3, the company also acquired $1 billion worth of Bitcoin, further reinforcing its strategy of diversification and deeper presence in the U.S. market. Rumble recently reported Q2 2025 revenue of $25.1 million, a 12% increase versus the same period last year, even as its monthly active users fell to 51 million, likely due to a seasonal cooling post-election cycle. The company also saw a 24% jump in average revenue per user (ARPU), driven by higher subscription and licensing income. Meanwhile, Tether holds over $120…