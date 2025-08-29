Tether, Stablecoin and the New Era of US Regulation

Tether, the leading global stablecoin issuer, is experiencing a turning point in the United States.

After recording a record profit of 4.9 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2025, the company has decided to strengthen its presence in Washington, coinciding with the approval of the first U.S. federal law dedicated to the regulation of payment stablecoins.

Leading this new strategic phase are Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, and Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Presidential Council on Digital Assets, now strategic advisor to Tether for U.S. policy.

In a recent interview, Ardoino and Hines outlined the company’s vision in light of the new regulatory landscape and geopolitical and market challenges.

The GENIUS Act: A Turning Point for Stablecoins

The Role of Bo Hines in Legislation

On July 18, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), a bipartisan law that establishes a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers in the United States.

Bo Hines, as the former executive director of the presidential council for digital assets, played a key role in advancing this legislation under the supervision of the White House’s “crypto and artificial intelligence czar,” David Sacks.

According to Hines, the decision to join Tether was motivated by the crucial role the company plays in the American economy:

“Tether is one of the largest purchasers of US treasury securities, helping to maintain control over the national economy,” he stated. Ardoino emphasized how Hines’ appointment reflects Tether’s desire to rely on individuals capable of navigating legislative complexity and positioning the company as a strategic partner of the United States.

Tether and the Strategy for the American Market

Investments and Growing Commitment

Ardoino reiterated Tether’s intention to strengthen its presence in the United States, emphasizing how USDT is “the best ally for the United States.” The company has already invested nearly 5 billion dollars in the country and aims to further expand its role, especially now that the regulatory framework is clearer.

Differentiation from Competitors

In the landscape of stablecoin regulated by the GENIUS Act, Ardoino highlighted the difference between Tether and its main competitors, such as Circle.

According to the CEO, many rival companies focus on wealthy banking clients, while Tether aims to serve underserved markets and facilitate international remittances. “Our competitors target a narrow segment, already served by the banking system. We want to reach those who are excluded or underserved,” explained Ardoino.

Remittances and Emerging Markets: A Key Opportunity

Reducing Costs for Migrant Workers

One of Tether’s main goals is to facilitate international remittances, a sector where U.S. migrant workers face fees that can reach up to 28%. Ardoino highlighted how USDT is already widely adopted in Latin America, Asia, and Africa, and how the next challenge is to promote remittance flows from the United States to these markets.

Cross-Border Payments for Businesses

Hines added that U.S. companies can also benefit from cross-border payments via stablecoins, thanks to instant transactions, reduced costs, and greater transparency compared to traditional bank transfers.

Growth, Regulation, and Collaboration with Authorities

Rapid Expansion and Regulatory Attention

From 2020 to 2024, the supply of USDT has grown from 5 to over 120 billion dollars, attracting the attention of regulatory authorities. Ardoino emphasized that nearly 40% of on-chain transaction fees are linked to USDT transfers. The company actively collaborates with over 250 security agencies worldwide, including secret services, FBI, and the Department of Justice.

Resilience of Tether

Ardoino highlighted Tether’s ability to withstand crises that have affected other operators in the sector, such as the Terra Luna case or the Silicon Valley Bank crisis. “We have demonstrated resilience and not followed the fate of other failed issuers,” he stated.

Competition, Geopolitics, and The Future of Stablecoins

Competitive Advantage and First Mover

According to Ardoino, Tether enjoys a first-mover advantage compared to banks that are trying to enter the stablecoin market following the approval of the GENIUS Act.

The CEO also highlighted the geopolitical implications of the spread of stablecoins, noting that some governments, like China, are trying to reduce dependence on the US dollar, especially in Africa and South America.

Stablecoin as a Geopolitical Tool

A recent report by the Atlantic Council highlighted how digital currencies are increasingly considered tools of geopolitical leverage, confirming the centrality of stablecoins in international financial competition.

Sports Marketing: A Channel to Explore

During the interview, Ardoino and Hines also discussed the potential of sports marketing to promote stablecoins. Among personal preferences, athletes like Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Lionel Messi, and Juventus were mentioned. However, Tether has not announced official partnerships in this area, merely considering future opportunities.

Tether is today at the center of a historic transformation for the stablecoin sector in the United States. With a strategy focused on financial inclusion, institutional collaboration, and regulatory resilience, the company is preparing to play a leading role in the new era of American digital finance.