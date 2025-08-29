Tether updates its transition plan for older blockchains: Smart contracts on these networks will not be frozen

PANews reported on August 29th that according to its official blog, stablecoin issuer Tether announced today the update of its transition plan for five traditional blockchains: Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand. More than a year ago, Tether announced plans to stop redeeming and freezing USDT tokens on these traditional blockchains from September 1, 2025, thereby gradually stopping support. Based on feedback from the communities of these discontinued blockchains, Tether has revised this practice and will not freeze smart contracts on these networks. While users can still transfer tokens between wallets, Tether will stop directly issuing and redeeming tokens on these blockchains. This means that these tokens will no longer be officially supported like other Tether tokens. Tether remains committed to a smooth transition and will continue to work with the community to ensure transparency and clarity throughout the process.