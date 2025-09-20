TLDR Teucrium CEO Sal Gilbertie praised the growing liquidity in the XRP ecosystem following CME Group’s announcement. CME Group plans to introduce options on XRP futures, alongside existing futures contracts, starting October 13, 2025. The new XRP options will be available in both standard and micro-sized contracts to cater to a broader audience. The move [...] The post Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Teucrium CEO Sal Gilbertie praised the growing liquidity in the XRP ecosystem following CME Group’s announcement. CME Group plans to introduce options on XRP futures, alongside existing futures contracts, starting October 13, 2025. The new XRP options will be available in both standard and micro-sized contracts to cater to a broader audience. The move [...] The post Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move appeared first on CoinCentral.

Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 06:44
TLDR

  • Teucrium CEO Sal Gilbertie praised the growing liquidity in the XRP ecosystem following CME Group’s announcement.
  • CME Group plans to introduce options on XRP futures, alongside existing futures contracts, starting October 13, 2025.
  • The new XRP options will be available in both standard and micro-sized contracts to cater to a broader audience.
  • The move aims to enhance liquidity and attract institutional and retail traders to the XRP market.
  • The introduction of micro contracts lowers capital requirements, providing more access to smaller firms and retail investors.

Teucrium CEO Sal Gilbertie recently praised growing liquidity in the XRP ecosystem. His remarks followed CME Group’s decision to expand its cryptocurrency derivatives offering to include XRP options. CME Group plans to introduce these options alongside futures for XRP and Solana (SOL) on October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval.

CME Expands XRP Derivatives Market

CME Group confirmed that it will launch options on XRP futures contracts. These options will come in both standard and micro-sized contracts, catering to diverse traders. The contracts will offer daily, monthly, and quarterly expirations on CME’s trading platform.

The move aims to enhance liquidity for XRP, a key goal for institutions and traders. Gilbertie highlighted that increased liquidity plays a crucial role in market efficiency. “More liquidity for the XRP ecosystem,” he said, underscoring the importance of the CME expansion.

Options Will Attract More Participants

The introduction of XRP options comes after successful futures trading, with over 370,000 contracts traded since May 2025. In August 2025 alone, XRP futures posted a daily volume of 6,600 contracts, totaling $385 million in notional terms. This growth indicates strong demand for XRP derivatives.

Options provide more flexibility than futures, allowing traders to implement more sophisticated risk management strategies. By offering both futures and options, CME ensures greater participation from both institutional and retail traders. This increased engagement will contribute to deeper liquidity for XRP, benefiting the broader market.

Micro Contracts Lower Barriers for Investors

Micro contracts will also be available, making XRP derivatives more accessible to smaller firms and retail investors. The smaller capital requirements of these contracts allow a wider range of participants to enter the market. This move is expected to further strengthen XRP’s position in the traditional financial infrastructure.

CME’s decision to offer micro contracts for XRP options expands access while improving market liquidity. As more traders get involved, liquidity should increase, benefiting all participants. Gilbertie’s comments reflect a broader trend of rising institutional interest in XRP and its derivatives.

