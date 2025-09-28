The 15 Most Used Altcoins by Users in the Last Week Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List

A list of the most prominent projects in the cryptocurrency market, based on their weekly active user count, has been published. According to the data, BNB Chain (BNB) ranked first by a wide margin.
Here are the 15 altcoins and ecosystems with the most weekly active users and the change in their user numbers compared to last week:
- BNB Chain (BNB) – 19.8 million (+24.5%)
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) – 16.1 million (+10.4%)
- Solana (SOL) – 10.4 million (-22.8%)
- opBNB – 8.0 million (+56.1%)
- Tron (TRX) – 6.2 million (-4.5%)
- Aptos (APT) – 3.8 million (+1.6%)
- Jito (JTO) – 3.4 million (-8.7%)
- Base – 3.2 million (-49.2%)
- Bitcoin (BTC) – 2.8 million (+2.3%)
- Raydium (RAY) – 2.6 million (-16.5%)
- Ethereum (ETH) – 2.6 million (-2.2%)
- World Mobile Chain (WMTX) – 2.3 million (+9.1%)
- Uniswap (UNI) – 2.1 million (-48.2%)
- Polygon (POL) – 2.1 million (-3.7%)
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) – 1.8 million (+6.8%)
BNB Chain topped the list with 19.8 million users, a 24.5% increase over the last 30 days. It was followed by NEAR Protocol with 16.1 million users and Solana with 10.4 million users.
Meanwhile, some projects experienced significant declines. Base and Uniswap experienced significant losses in active users, falling by 49.2% and 48.2%, respectively. In contrast, opBNB reached 8 million weekly users, increasing by 56.1% and becoming the fastest-growing network.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-15-most-used-altcoins-by-users-in-the-last-week-have-been-revealed-heres-the-list/