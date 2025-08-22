The 2025 U.S. Open By The Numbers

Here are 15 figures to know about the world’s biggest tennis tournament, from its eye-popping winner’s checks to the betting odds to the time spent crafting the trophies.

The U.S. Open has never been bigger. It’s not just in terms of attendance, with an announced 1,048,669 fans packing the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, in 2024—the first time the tournament had ever crossed into seven figures. It’s not just a matter of prize money, either, with this year’s athletes competing for a $90 million prize pool, the largest purse in the sport’s history and a 20% jump from last year’s $75 million.

Tennis’ fourth and final major of the year is also expanding on the calendar. The main draw begins play on August 24—a day earlier than the traditional Monday start—and the tournament will now run 15 days, ditching its old two-week format as it moves in line with the schedules of the Australian Open and the French Open.

Here are some other key numbers behind tennis’ biggest spectacle.

3

The world singles ranking of Coco Gauff, the top American in the U.S. Open’s main draw. But the 21-year-old Gauff, who won the tournament two years ago and was the world’s highest-paid female athlete last year, should have plenty of compatriots in contention as well, with four additional Americans (Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova and Emma Navarro) in the top 11 of the women’s rankings and Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton featuring in the top six on the men’s side.

5

The record in tennis’ Open era for the most U.S. Open singles titles, shared by Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer. Novak Djokovic has four and could tie the mark with a triumph in the men’s final on September 7. A victory would also extend his overall record for Grand Slam singles championships to 25. Federer, who retired in 2022, can’t add to his total, but he continues to reach new heights: Forbes now estimates he is worth $1.1 billion, making him only the seventh athlete ever to appear on the billionaires list.

19

The number of Grand Slam singles champions in the 2025 U.S. Open main draw—five men and 14 women. Among those 19, 11 have lifted the trophy in Queens, including reigning champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka.

25

The number of official U.S. Open sponsors. The group includes longtime partner Wilson, whose tennis balls have been used for every point at the tournament for 46 consecutive years.

Special Prize: The U.S. Open singles trophies take Tiffany & Co. craftspeople 66 hours to produce over approximately six months. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

66

The number of hours Tiffany & Co. craftspeople spent producing this year’s silver singles trophies over approximately six months in Cumberland, Rhode Island. Tiffany & Co. has been the tournament’s official trophy partner since 1987, creating separate awards for men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles. The bowls given to the doubles champions are more than a foot wide and weigh roughly 26 pounds—three times as much as the singles trophies.

+105

The betting odds for Jannik Sinner to win the men’s singles tournament, as listed by DraftKings and FanDuel on Thursday afternoon, meaning a bettor would collect $105 on a $100 wager. Sinner, who turned 24 this month, has won two Grand Slams in each of the past two seasons, most recently becoming the first Italian to capture the Wimbledon singles title in July. But he will face stiff competition from Carlos Alcaraz, who at 22 is already a five-time major champion and also happens to be the world’s highest-paid tennis player, and others including 23-year-old rising star Jack Draper, who reached the semifinals last year without dropping a set and enters the 2025 tournament with a new apparel sponsor.

Illustration by Alice Lagarde for Forbes; Photos by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images; Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images; Minas Panagiotakis/Stringer/Getty Images; Shi Tang/Getty Images; Dan Istitene/Getty Images

143

The speed (in miles per hour) of the fastest serve at the 2024 U.S. Open, by Ben Shelton in a third-round loss to Frances Tiafoe. Shelton also uncorked a 149-mph serve at the 2023 Open, and this year’s tournament could feature another scorcher: The 22-year-old American registered 150 on the radar gun at Indian Wells in March.

+250

The betting odds for Iga Swiatek to win the women’s singles tournament, as listed by DraftKings on Thursday afternoon, meaning a bettor would win $250 on a $100 wager. (Her odds were slightly longer at FanDuel, at +280.) Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning champion, was the second favorite (+275 at DraftKings, +300 at FanDuel). Sabalenka has a 3,292-point edge on Swiatek in the WTA Tour rankings and in July became the first woman to surpass 12,000 ranking points since Serena Williams a decade ago, but Swiatek is coming off a dominant Wimbledon victory and a warm-up win in the Cincinnati Open.

1,600

The number of applications the United States Tennis Association received for the U.S. Open Ball Crew, 200 more than in 2024. The pool was winnowed to 480 people who were invited to try out, with 80 ultimately chosen as new members. The ball crew, which numbers about 300 in total, is decked out in gear from Polo Ralph Lauren, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the Open’s official outfitter.

Signature Sip: The Honey Deuce—a vodka-based raspberry lemonade, topped with three honeydew melon balls—generated $12.8 million in sales at last year’s U.S. Open. Anthony Behar/Pool/Sipa USA/Newscom

556,000

The number of Honey Deuce cocktails sold at last year’s tournament, priced at $23 (a $1 increase from 2023). Essentially a vodka-based raspberry lemonade—topped with three honeydew melon balls and served in a souvenir glass—the Honey Deuce has seen its popularity explode since it was introduced in 2006 as part of a partnership with Grey Goose. Sales at the 2024 Open came in at $12.8 million, with the number of drinks sold up 24% from 2023. But the cocktail has a new challenger this year with the introduction of the Watermelon Slice, created in partnership with U.S. Open hotel sponsor IHG. That beverage—featuring Champagne, watermelon juice, elderflower liqueur and lime, garnished with a watermelon wedge and served in a collectible cup—will be priced at $39.

$1 million

The prize money to be awarded to each U.S. Open champion doubles team, up 33% from 2024’s $750,000 in men’s and women’s doubles. The jump is even more significant for mixed doubles, which paid its winning pair just $200,000 last year. Under a new format meant to shine a spotlight on the event, 16 mixed doubles teams duked it out this week, ahead of the tournament’s main draw, with Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori taking home the big paycheck.

$5 million

The prize money on offer for the men’s and women’s singles champions at this year’s U.S. Open, up 39% from 2024’s $3.6 million. The figure represents the largest payout ever at a Grand Slam, significantly better than the reward at the sport’s other three majors: Wimbledon’s $4 million, the French Open’s $3 million and the Australian Open’s $2.2 million (using the current exchange rates). Any player appearing in the U.S. Open’s main draw this year is guaranteed at least $110,000. The increases come after 20 prominent players, including 2024 singles champions Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner, signed a letter addressed to the four Grand Slam organizers seeking more prize money and greater decision-making authority.

$188,934,053

Novak Djokovic’s career ATP Tour prize money. Reaching the U.S. Open semifinals would make him the first tennis player—man or woman—to crack $190 million. Next on the men’s career leaderboard is Rafael Nadal at $134,946,100; the closest active player is Alexander Zverev at $54,455,659. On the women’s side, Serena Williams is first with $94,816,730, ahead of Venus Williams at $42,673,594 and Iga Swiatek at $41,349,048.

$559 million

The total operating revenue generated by the 2024 U.S. Open, according to USTA financial statements. Operating expenses came to $282 million.

$800 million

The estimated cost of a renovation project that is underway at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, pushing the USTA’s total investment in the grounds to $2 billion, including a $600 million reconstruction of Louis Armstrong Stadium that was completed in 2018. Announced in May 2024 and expected to be completed in time for the 2027 U.S. Open, the new initiative will add luxury suites and 2,000 lower-bowl seats at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is already the world’s largest tennis venue with a capacity of more than 23,000. An existing parking lot will also become the site of a $250 million player performance center. Construction is not expected to interfere with the 2025 or 2026 U.S. Opens.

