The Base prediction market Limitless will launch the TGE during the second season of the points program

PANews reported on September 24 that Limitless, a Base ecosystem prediction market, tweeted that its token generation event (TGE) will be held during the second quarter points plan, not after.
Under the points program, users earn points through activity, which determine the size of the airdrop token distribution. Points can be earned through trading, providing liquidity, and inviting other traders, with a ranking and bonus mechanism. The second season of the points program launched on September 22, 2025, and will run until January 26, 2026. More details regarding the token distribution and announcement will be released soon.
