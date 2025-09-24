The post The Big Feud Between Cardi B And BIA, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardi B celebrates New Year’s Eve at E11EVEN Miami on December 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN) Getty Images for E11EVEN Cardi B’s sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?” features a fiery diss track directed at her fellow rapper BIA, the latest development in a long-simmering feud between the two. Cardi B’s 13th track, “Pretty & Petty,” begins by challenging the listener to “Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head—Bow! I’m dead.” Who Is BIA? BIA (Bianca Landrau) is a rapper from Massachusetts who got her start in reality TV, in the series Sisterhood of Hip Hop. BIA is best known for her song “Whole Lotta Money,” which also has a remix featuring Nicki Minaj, who has previously feuded with Cardi B. BIA was initially a Cardi B fan, having praised the rapper in since-deleted tweets, but after her collaboration with Minaj, BIA and Cardi’s relationship grew adversarial. The Feud Between Cardi B And BIA, Explained In 2023, Cardi B and BIA both released songs that sampled Missy Elliot’s “She’s a B*tch” (1999), pitting the two fanbases against one another. Cardi B claimed that it was a coincidence and that she recorded her song before BIA’s track was released. Missy Elliot ended up giving her blessings to the two singers on Twitter, responding to a fan discussing the controversy with a heart emoji. From there, the two started to exchange subtle insults in their song lyrics, with BIA releasing a remix to B*tch Duh,” in which she sings, “I hear b*tches poppin’ shit and that’s so funny to me / How you say you runnin’ down but you can’t walk on the beat?” The line was said to be a diss against Cardi’s ability to rap, and Cardi responded while recording the remix of “Wanna Be,”… The post The Big Feud Between Cardi B And BIA, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardi B celebrates New Year’s Eve at E11EVEN Miami on December 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN) Getty Images for E11EVEN Cardi B’s sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?” features a fiery diss track directed at her fellow rapper BIA, the latest development in a long-simmering feud between the two. Cardi B’s 13th track, “Pretty & Petty,” begins by challenging the listener to “Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head—Bow! I’m dead.” Who Is BIA? BIA (Bianca Landrau) is a rapper from Massachusetts who got her start in reality TV, in the series Sisterhood of Hip Hop. BIA is best known for her song “Whole Lotta Money,” which also has a remix featuring Nicki Minaj, who has previously feuded with Cardi B. BIA was initially a Cardi B fan, having praised the rapper in since-deleted tweets, but after her collaboration with Minaj, BIA and Cardi’s relationship grew adversarial. The Feud Between Cardi B And BIA, Explained In 2023, Cardi B and BIA both released songs that sampled Missy Elliot’s “She’s a B*tch” (1999), pitting the two fanbases against one another. Cardi B claimed that it was a coincidence and that she recorded her song before BIA’s track was released. Missy Elliot ended up giving her blessings to the two singers on Twitter, responding to a fan discussing the controversy with a heart emoji. From there, the two started to exchange subtle insults in their song lyrics, with BIA releasing a remix to B*tch Duh,” in which she sings, “I hear b*tches poppin’ shit and that’s so funny to me / How you say you runnin’ down but you can’t walk on the beat?” The line was said to be a diss against Cardi’s ability to rap, and Cardi responded while recording the remix of “Wanna Be,”…

The Big Feud Between Cardi B And BIA, Explained

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 07:09
B
B$0.35091-9.60%
MemeCore
M$2.39278-8.31%
Threshold
T$0.0155+0.71%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0136+6.26%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02211+3.41%

Cardi B celebrates New Year’s Eve at E11EVEN Miami on December 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Getty Images for E11EVEN

Cardi B’s sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?” features a fiery diss track directed at her fellow rapper BIA, the latest development in a long-simmering feud between the two.

Cardi B’s 13th track, “Pretty & Petty,” begins by challenging the listener to “Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head—Bow! I’m dead.”

Who Is BIA?

BIA (Bianca Landrau) is a rapper from Massachusetts who got her start in reality TV, in the series Sisterhood of Hip Hop.

BIA is best known for her song “Whole Lotta Money,” which also has a remix featuring Nicki Minaj, who has previously feuded with Cardi B.

BIA was initially a Cardi B fan, having praised the rapper in since-deleted tweets, but after her collaboration with Minaj, BIA and Cardi’s relationship grew adversarial.

The Feud Between Cardi B And BIA, Explained

In 2023, Cardi B and BIA both released songs that sampled Missy Elliot’s “She’s a B*tch” (1999), pitting the two fanbases against one another.

Cardi B claimed that it was a coincidence and that she recorded her song before BIA’s track was released.

Missy Elliot ended up giving her blessings to the two singers on Twitter, responding to a fan discussing the controversy with a heart emoji.

From there, the two started to exchange subtle insults in their song lyrics, with BIA releasing a remix to B*tch Duh,” in which she sings, “I hear b*tches poppin’ shit and that’s so funny to me / How you say you runnin’ down but you can’t walk on the beat?”

The line was said to be a diss against Cardi’s ability to rap, and Cardi responded while recording the remix of “Wanna Be,” playing off BIA’s name, saying, “b*tch, please, don’t nobody wanna be ya.”

BIA shot back, escalating the feud by bringing Cardi’s family into the beef in a song, aptly titled, “SUE MEEE?”

In the song, BIA accuses Cardi B of cheating on Offset and not-so-subtly mentions Cardi’s children, Kulture and Wave: “Thought your ass was for the culture, you just tryin’ to ride the wave / You should be home with your kids ’cause b*tch, you speak like second grade.”

In response, Cardi B took to Instagram Live to discuss her beef with BIA in detail. Cardi was not amused by the cheating allegations, saying: “I’mma sue you and you gotta come with receipts.”

Cardi then hit back at BIA in her new album, “Am I the Drama?,” lashing out at the rapper with scathing lyrics, such as: “Every time I pray I thank God I’m not you/ I’d rather die on the surgery table ‘fore I gotta walk around here lookin’ like you.”

Why Did Cardi B Lash Out At BIA In Her New Album?

Cardi B talked about the feud during her appearance on The Breakfast Club, after one of the hosts asked the rapper why she was bothering to maintain the feud, as Cardi B is significantly more well-known than BIA.

Cardi explained that after BIA mentioned her children in a song, she had to respond.

“Everything on social media is gonna be seen,” Cardi said, and clarified that she’d like to tell her children in the future that she stuck up for them.

Whatever drama goes on behind the diss tracks, hip-hop feuds tend to be beneficial for both parties, increasing interest and engagement with fans.

Cardi’s album was released at the perfect time, as the rapper recently won a much-publicized court case, and Cardi’s most memorable moments on the stand went viral, inspiring many memes.

In the wake of the success of “Am I the Drama?,” it’s now BIA’s turn to strike back—if she dares.

MORE FROM FORBES

ForbesThe Big Bad Feud Between Bhad Bhabie And Alabama Barker, ExplainedBy Dani Di PlacidoForbesLana Del Rey Vs. Ethel Cain—The Feud, ExplainedBy Dani Di PlacidoForbesCardi B’s Charismatic Court Testimony Goes Viral On TikTokBy Dani Di PlacidoForbes‘RaptureTok’—Why TikTok Predicts The End Of The World TodayBy Dani Di Placido

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danidiplacido/2025/09/23/the-big-feud-between-cardi-b-and-bia-explained/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0062-0.32%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549+0.19%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.72999-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share
Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

PANews reported on June 13 that the Israeli Embassy in Sweden stated that in view of recent developments, Israel's embassies around the world will be closed and consular services will
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1345+48.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 18:52
Share

Trending News

More

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates

The Best Crypto Investment To Make Today Is Pepeto, Better Than Shiba Inu And Pepe