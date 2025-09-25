The crypto market fell across the board, with ETH falling below $4,100 at one point. Only the PayFi sector bucked the trend, rising 1.61%.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market fell today. Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.86% in the 24-hour period, briefly falling below $4,100. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.31%, remaining around $112,000. Only the PayFi sector bucked the trend, rising 1.61%. Within the sector, XRP rose 2.14%, and Ultima (ULTIMA) rose 6.55%. In terms of other sectors, the DeFi sector fell 1.02% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Aster (ASTER) rose 8.70%; the Meme sector fell 1.17%, and Pump.fun (PUMP) fell 6.61%; the CeFi sector fell 1.67%, of which Cronos (CRO) fell 5.76%; the Layer1 sector fell 1.91%, and TRON (TRX) was relatively strong, rising 0.15%; the Layer2 sector fell 2.87%, but Hemi (HEMI) rose against the trend by 11.69%.