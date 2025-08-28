The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw mixed gains and losses. The CeFi sector saw a 2.42% increase over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) surged again, reaching a three-year high, with a surge of 84.24%. Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a partnership to establish a CRO reserve company. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54%, fluctuating within a narrow range around $111,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, briefly falling below $4,500 during the session.
The PayFi sector, which saw significant gains yesterday, fell 0.16% in the 24 hours, with Stellar (XLM) down 2.34% and Ultima (ULTIMA) down 6.70%.