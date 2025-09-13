The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

By: PANews
2025/09/13 20:13
CROSS
CROSS$0.2438+1.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016765+3.91%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06534+2.68%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1314+1.38%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$22.12+3.89%

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.0114+0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09625+1.73%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002256+5.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01841-0.32%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share
TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

The post TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company, previously known as Verb Technology Company, said on Friday it repurchased 250,000 shares of its common stock under its $250 million buyback agreement. According to the announcement, TON Strategy Company repurchased the shares at $8.32 each, below the treasury asset value of $12.18. The buyback comes just weeks after it revealed a $713 million reserve of Toncoin (TON) tokens on Aug. 21. TON Strategy says its buyback indicates “long-term confidence” in the TON ecosystem. The TON token is the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network, a project that started in 2018 and was initially conceived to bring blockchain to messaging service Telegram. The crypto token is ranked No. 22 overall in market capitalization, with its price is declining 40.7% year-to-date, according to Cointelegraph indexes. The repurchases come as the company’s share price has fallen 21.6% since adopting the TON reserve treasury. TON Strategy’s shares declined 7.5% on the buyback announcement Friday. TON Strategy Company share price on Friday. Source: Google Finance The company also announced the beginning of its staking operations to generate onchain income from its treasury holdings. “Staking introduces a recurring revenue stream into our model, while buybacks allow us to enhance shareholder returns,” TON Strategy Company CEO Veronika Kapustina said in a statement. Staking is the process of locking up cryptocurrency to support a blockchain network’s operations, such as validating transactions, in exchange for rewards. According to Staking Rewards data, there are 340 validators actively staking on the TON network, with annual reward rates at 4.8% as of this writing. Related: Telegram founder Pavel Durov says case going nowhere, slams French gov TON treasury companies and other DATs TON Strategy Company became the first publicly traded company to start a Toncoin treasury in August. In July, Bloomberg reported that the TON Foundation and Kingsway…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05348+0.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01558+9.56%
TONCOIN
TON$3.254+2.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:06
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

BTC Dominance Plunges: Is an Altcoin Season Imminent?

RI Mining Unveils Next-Gen Contracts Aligned With Microsoft AI Push to Reshape Digital Infrastructure