The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

“Beta, how much did you lose?” Give me the precise number.

“Papa… $105,000.” But I’m getting better.

“One hundred five thousand dollars? That’s how much our family spends in three years!

“Papa, please… Just give me one more month. I’ll get everything back.

“Believe me.”

I still remember the precise words my dad said to me. And to be honest, the most hazardous thing that was going on in my thoughts at that moment was not the loss itself.

If you’ve ever traded, you probably know how this feels. You might have even kept your losses from your family. If so, leave a “guilty” in the comments because that’s what makes us make wrong choices.

I know how you feel. Three years ago, I did the same things: I disguised a loss of $40,000 in one day, lied to my family, and spent restless nights staring at red candles.

But over time, I established a set of seven rules that helped me get out of that pit of shame and become a trader with iron discipline.

These aren’t just ideas. These are tried-and-true rules that no trading “guru” will tell you…