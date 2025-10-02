The high-performance DoubleZero network has launched its mainnet beta, with over 300 Solana validators already connected.

PANews reported on October 2nd that Solana officially launched the Mainnet Beta version of DoubleZero, a high-performance global network designed specifically for blockchains, on the X platform. The network aims to address the congestion and latency issues associated with shared bandwidth on the public internet, providing dedicated, high-bandwidth, low-latency transmission paths for consensus-critical traffic.
The Solana ecosystem is deeply integrated with the network, with over 300 Solana validators currently connected to DoubleZero. To incentivize validators to join, DoubleZero has launched the Delegation Program (DZDP), a stake pool that delegates over 10 million Solana tokens to validators connected to its network.
Solana officials stated that the launch of DoubleZero is an important step in its roadmap to improve market microstructure and realize the "Internet Capital Market".