The Hypurr NFT floor price is currently approximately $62,000, and the 24-hour trading volume is approximately $38.48 million.

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the Hypurr NFT floor price reached 1,315 HYPE (US$62,000), with a 24-hour trading volume of 821,000 HYPE, worth approximately US$38.48 million. NFT #2681 was sold at the current high of 4,500 HYPE, worth approximately US$210,000. The address 0xb71...3bc5c is the top individual holder, holding 13 NFTs.
